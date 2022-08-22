U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Bosch Power Tools Launches New Brand Campaign Celebrating Workers Featuring Voice of Actor Nick Offerman

·3 min read

Putting Workers at the Forefront of Tool Innovation, Bosch Demonstrates its Commitment to
the Trades with 'What Hard Workers Deserve'

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and accessories, is launching a new brand campaign, featuring the voice of Nick Offerman. The campaign focuses on the engineering of their power tools – in some extreme situations, which are designed to meet the demands of construction and trades workers on the job.

The brand has partnered with Nick Offerman, a long-time Bosch tool user, who purchased his first jig saw almost 30 years ago. "I don't have any fancy advertising slogans to offer here – all I know is that I have always turned to these tools when I want to perform hard work as efficiently and accurately as possible," said Offerman. Through a series of content launched across streaming T.V., radio, and social media, his iconic voice celebrates the tough work of trade workers and illustrates how Bosch engineers its tools to be ergonomic and efficient and to support career longevity.

"In our new campaign, we wanted to show that the most important part of any job site or situation is the worker. Every day on a job site is tough. The campaign has some extreme situations to highlight that no matter the situation, they get the job done," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Digital at Bosch.

The campaign is the result of an agency review completed in Spring 2022. Led by creative agency, Bailey Lauerman, the What Hard Workers Deserve campaign highlights three 18V cordless power tools: the PROFACTOR High Torque Hammer Drill/Driver, X-LOCK Angle Grinder, and 2-IN-1 Impact Driver and Impact Wrench. These tools tackle industry issues head-on, engineered from start to finish, based on direct workers' job site feedback.

"Our R&D teams have successfully merged ergonomic design with powerful tools to achieve peak performance, setting industry standards that prioritize the worker's needs, through ease-of-use and time savings on the job," said Philipp Gosau, Director of Product Development at Bosch. "Bosch Tools are built to support workers on the job site over a lifetime of work."

For more information on other Bosch Power Tools products or the new brand campaign, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch Power Tools launches a new brand campaign, with ads featuring the voice of Nick Offerman that emphasize the brand's commitment to creating power tools that "Hard Workers Deserve" to meet the demands of construction and trade workers while on the job.
Bosch Power Tools launches a new brand campaign, with ads featuring the voice of Nick Offerman that emphasize the brand’s commitment to creating power tools that “Hard Workers Deserve” to meet the demands of construction and trade workers while on the job.
(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-power-tools-launches-new-brand-campaign-celebrating-workers-featuring-voice-of-actor-nick-offerman-301609321.html

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools

