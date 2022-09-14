U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.75
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,119.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,055.00
    +18.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.60
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4740
    +0.0520 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1560
    +0.0068 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9700
    -1.6750 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,303.97
    -1,451.07 (-6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.53
    -39.17 (-7.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.85
    -115.01 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Bosch presents electrification, fuel cell and software-based solutions at NAIAS 2022

Bosch
·6 min read

Company also highlights industry collaboration with showcase at Detroit Smart Parking Lab

Bosch at NAIAS 2022

Bosch at NAIAS 2022
Bosch at NAIAS 2022

Bosch advanced driving module

At NAIAS 2022, Bosch will showcase solutions that continue to enable electrification. The advanced driving module shows individual systems for propulsion, steering and braking integrated into a harmonized module. The result is reduced complexity for electric vehicle development and engineering.
At NAIAS 2022, Bosch will showcase solutions that continue to enable electrification. The advanced driving module shows individual systems for propulsion, steering and braking integrated into a harmonized module. The result is reduced complexity for electric vehicle development and engineering.

Detroit, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Bosch eAxle solutions with silicon carbide technology help to enable electrification

  • Fuel cell portfolio on display after August announcement that Bosch fuel cell stacks will be produced in Anderson, S.C.

  • Software-based solution tailgate down view technology for pickup trucks makes its public debut at NAIAS 2022

  • Demonstrations at Detroit Smart Parking Lab showcase importance of industry collaboration

Detroit – Future mobility concepts are being driven by the major trends of electrification and software, but also by new approaches to collaboration across the industry. At the 2022 North American International Auto Show (aka Detroit Auto Show), Bosch will present a number of solutions to support customers in areas including electrification, vehicle motion and software. It will also highlight collaborative initiatives such as the Detroit Smart Parking Lab.

“Our portfolio spans across many domains of the vehicle, including system-level and software-specific expertise,” said Paul Thomas, executive vice president of Mobility Solutions, Americas. “Our presence at NAIAS highlights the vast number of ways we work together with our customers and across the industry to help future mobility concepts become reality.”

Enabling electrification

Bosch has a rich history in powertrain and continues its leadership as more and more electrification solutions come to market. In 2021, the company’s orders related to electrification for passenger vehicles and light trucks surpassed ten billion euros for the first time. Already, more than five million vehicles around the world feature Bosch electrical powertrain components.

At NAIAS 2022, Bosch will showcase solutions that continue to enable electrification. The advanced driving module shows individual systems for propulsion, steering and braking integrated into a harmonized module. The result is reduced complexity for electric vehicle development and engineering.

A key part of the Bosch electrification portfolio is the eAxle, which provides manufacturers with a complete solution that optimizes cost and helps to reduce complexity. The eAxle city is a compact, light, and efficient drive solution where the electric motor, inverter and transmission are combined in one system housing. Its compact size means it is suitable for use in smaller vehicle classes. The power modules of the eAxle city are based on silicon carbide semiconductor technology for new generation of highly efficient and energy-saving silicon carbide inverters.

The eAxle performance, which also features silicon carbide technology for both 400V and 800V, achieves a technological leap thanks to the use of new semiconductor technology combined with a multi-objective, multi-domain development approach.

“OEMs must show that electrified trucks and SUVs will retain the same performance characteristics customers demand including ride & handling – on and off-road, torque, towing, range and maintenance costs,” Thomas said.  “No other company can match Bosch for the diversity of our electromobility portfolio that enables our customers to deliver vehicles consumers demand.”

All in for hydrogen

Part of the broad electrification approach at Bosch is a strong investment to support the development of the hydrogen economy. The company recently announced it would be investing $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in Anderson, S.C. And globally, Bosch announced it would invest more than $1 billion USD globally to develop mobile fuel cell technologies by 2024.

Bosch’s portfolio in mobile fuel cells offers a fuel cell system from one single source. The company offers a scalable fuel cell power module comprised of a fuel cell stack and submodules to generate electricity to power commercial vehicles. Bosch also offers the fuel cell stack independently.

Complementing the module and stack are components, also known as the balance of plant components, needed for fuel cell vehicles. This includes sensors, valves, electronic control units and electric air compressors.

New software-based solution for pickup trucks

Software-based solutions are found across the Bosch Mobility Solutions portfolio. In the area of driver assistance and vehicle motion, the company will debut a new software-based solution publicly for the first time at NAIAS 2022. Tailgate down view is a visualization software feature that allows a driver to see behind a vehicle when the tailgate is in the down position. This addresses the limitations of a traditional rear-view camera which does not allow a pickup truck driver to see behind their vehicle when the bed is loaded, and the tailgate is down. The solution is part of a full portfolio of trailering, parking, maneuvering and visualization solutions from Bosch.

“We have a deep understanding of truck and SUV end-users,” Thomas said. “Our team has developed a full portfolio of solutions that fit the North American market where the truck and SUV segments are in the lead.”

Connectivity enables new insights and features

Across its entire business, Bosch is reaping the benefits of connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). As of the beginning of 2022, the company announced all its electronics product classes were connectable.

In the area of mobility, Bosch’s braking portfolio is now IoT-ready. At NAIAS, the company will highlight its connected braking systems, which enable both data-driven development for automakers and Bosch as well as data-driven service enablement for fleet owners and end consumers. Through continuous development enabled by data, specifications can be further defined, virtual updates sent to the system and development cycles shortened. For fleet owners and consumers, this benefit unlocks the ability to monitor component health information across braking systems, tires and other chassis components.

Detroit Smart Parking Lab demos highlight the value of industry collaboration

Beyond its NAIAS display at Huntington Place, Bosch will host demonstrations in the Detroit Smart Parking Lab. The Lab, which is a collaboration between the State of Michigan, Ford, Bedrock and Bosch, is a real-world test site for emerging technology that enables mobility and smart infrastructure pioneers, real-estate innovators and startups to test parking-related mobility, logistics and electric vehicle charging technologies.

During the Detroit Auto Show, the Detroit Smart Parking Lab will host demonstrations from startup organizations such as HEVO, WiTricity, Yoshi, Voltpost and It’s Electric covering topics such as wireless and curbside EV charging as well as remote vehicle charging and parking services.

“Collaboration is essential as we develop new technologies for the future of mobility,” Thomas said. “The Detroit Smart Parking Lab shows the possibilities when we bring together a broad range of perspectives from manufacturer, supplier, infrastructure, government and startups.”

Bosch will also demonstrate its own technology in the lab. RideCare helps mobility service providers and fleet managers run fleets more efficiently by detecting damages to the vehicle, smoking inside the vehicle, and hard driving maneuvers in real time.

Bosch will also showcase its automated and driverless parking system, automated valet parking. Here the vehicle interacts with infrastructure in the garage to autonomously navigate to a parking spot and park. Further interface between infrastructure and mobility concepts will be shown through Bosch video as a sensor technology where features such as artificial intelligence can power new use cases.

Bosch at NAIAS 2022

  • BOSCH DISPLAY: September 14-15 on Level Three, Room 330A, Cobo Center.

    • Sept. 14: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

    • Sept. 15: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Detroit Smart Parking Lab: at Bedrock’s Assembly Garage, 1701 W. Lafayette Boulevard between 10th Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard

    • Sept. 14: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

    • Sept. 15: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Bosch 2488767708 tim.wieland@us.bosch.com


Recommended Stories

  • New Ford Mustang Sticks With Gas Engine

    In an era of EVs, Ford isn’t ready to abandon the loud, powerful engines that have long been critical to the Mustang’s appeal

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Tesla Talks About a Lower-Priced Car. When It’s Coming.

    Tesla stock is down with the rest of the market on a bad day for stocks. Tesla bulls have some reason for optimism, though, after what the company said at an investor conference.

  • Google fails to overturn £3.5bn EU fine for unfairly promoting its search engine on phones

    Google has failed to overturn a €4bn (£3.5bn) fine imposed by the European Commission for unfairly promoting its search engine on people's phones.

  • New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

    Are these stock recommendations boring, predictable, and obvious? You bet they are. But that's also the point.

  • The 2023 Kia Forte vs. the ’22 Honda Civic: Which is better?

    Both are impressive, capable compact cars with nicer-than-average cabins, solid standard feature sets, and attractive design. It may come down to a few dollars and points.

  • Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy Tab worth £219 – here’s how to get yours

    Buy one Samsung Galaxy tablet, and get another absolutely free

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Polygon Has Soared 170% Off Its Low -- Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    For example, since hitting a low of $0.32 on June 18th, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) has rallied more than 170% to $0.87. Polygon was created to be a Layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) network. MATIC is the Polygon network's native token.

  • Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

    Tesla , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. At Tesla the base price of the Model 3, the entry-level sedan, is $46,990, according to its website.

  • BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

  • iOS 16: Apple introducing new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ option to iPhone

    Apple is adding a new “Clean Energy Charging” feature to the iPhone. The company made the announcement as it released iOS 16, the new major operating system upgrade for its phones. “Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources,” the press release reads.

  • White House Makes Last-Minute Push to Prevent Crippling Freight Rail Strike

    A crippling rail strike, which could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day and stoke further inflation pressures, is set to begin Friday.

  • Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis

    Unicode Consortium, an organization maintaining the official emojis catalog for smartphones, published the Unicode 15.0 standard on Tuesday with 31 new emojis including a pushing hand, a shaking face (or I’m SHOOK), a moose, a goose, the long-awaited pink heart, and a Wi-Fi/wireless sign. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects. The search giant said that the new emojis will be available by the end of the year on Android and next year on other Google products.

  • Biden to announce approval of $900 million in U.S. EV charging funding

    DETROIT (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved in November, the White House said. Congress approved nearly $5 billion over five years to give grants to states to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations. At an appearance at the Detroit auto show, Biden will also announce that U.S. government purchases of EVs have risen dramatically.

  • Why a Tesla exec is predicting a bright future for the EV maker

    Yesterday at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, Tesla’s Martin Viecha laid out the company’s gameplan for the future, as well as its dominance in battery supply. Business Insider shared the contents of Viecha’s speech via an attendee at the event.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Preorders Strong Ahead Of Friday's Retail Launch

    Preorders of Apple's iPhone 14 smartphones are tracking as good as or possibly better than last year's iPhone 13 models, analysts say.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • France to Cancel Half of Flights for Air Traffic Control Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s civil aviation authority told airlines to cut half of their flights on Friday due to a planned strike by air-traffic controllers, bringing disruption back to the country’s airports after a difficult summer.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns

  • Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit auto show

    President Joe Biden plans to take a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show, highlighting automakers' increasing shift to electric vehicles and billions of dollars in new investments in battery plants. Detroit's Big Three automakers are showing off a number of new EVs at the car show. The U.S. Congress and Biden, a Democrat and self-described "car guy," have pledged tens of billions of dollars in loans, manufacturing and consumer tax credits and grants to speed the transition away from internal combustion vehicles to cleaner EVs.