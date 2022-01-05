U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Bosch Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Fourth Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

·4 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Bosch ranked highest in trust among kitchen appliance brands according to Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Kitchen Appliance Study released today. The annual study examines trust among customers actively shopping for a specific kitchen appliance. More than 30,000 Americans participated in the study in which they reported how much they trust different brands within each category measured. Consumers chose Bosch as the most trusted brand in the appliance categories of dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, and cooktops.

America's Most Trusted Dishwasher
As the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher, Bosch produced a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.2. The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher Study is based on interviews with 8,251 customers, chosen at random and surveyed about their experiences and opinions among the 10 most popular dishwasher brands. Brands in the study included Bosch, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, LG, Kenmore, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Amana. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-dishwasher

America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator
The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator brand is Bosch. Bosch received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (108.5) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted refrigerator appliance brands in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Study. The study randomly surveyed 7,758 people shopping for a new refrigerator and asked to evaluate the most recognized brands. Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, LG, Samsung, Maytag, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Amana were the top 10 refrigeratory brands in the study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-refrigerator

America's Most Trusted® Microwave
In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Microwave Study, Bosch earned the 5 Star Rating and the #1 ranking, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.7 among people actively shopping for a microwave. The study asked 5,643 customers shopping for a microwave their opinions about the 15 popular microwave brands, including Bosch, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Whirlpool, LG, Maytag, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Westinghouse, Oster, Panasonic, Sharp, Amana, and MagicChef. For more information about the study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-microwave

America's Most Trusted® Cooktop
Bosch generated the top trust ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Cooktop Study, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.6. The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Cooktop Study is based on interviews with 10,278 shoppers chosen at random and surveyed about their experiences and opinions among the 10 most popular cooktop brands. Brands in the study included Bosch, Viking, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Maytag, GE, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Thermador, Miele, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Electrolux. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Cooktop study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-cooktop

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-kitchen-appliance-study

About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-ranks-highest-in-brand-trust-for-fourth-consecutive-year-in-americas-most-trusted-study-lifestory-research-reports-301452462.html

SOURCE Lifestory Research

