Bosch Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Fourth Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Bosch ranked highest in trust among kitchen appliance brands according to Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Kitchen Appliance Study released today. The annual study examines trust among customers actively shopping for a specific kitchen appliance. More than 30,000 Americans participated in the study in which they reported how much they trust different brands within each category measured. Consumers chose Bosch as the most trusted brand in the appliance categories of dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, and cooktops.

America's Most Trusted Dishwasher

As the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher, Bosch produced a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.2. The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher Study is based on interviews with 8,251 customers, chosen at random and surveyed about their experiences and opinions among the 10 most popular dishwasher brands. Brands in the study included Bosch, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, LG, Kenmore, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Amana. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-dishwasher

America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator brand is Bosch. Bosch received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (108.5) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted refrigerator appliance brands in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Study. The study randomly surveyed 7,758 people shopping for a new refrigerator and asked to evaluate the most recognized brands. Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, LG, Samsung, Maytag, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Amana were the top 10 refrigeratory brands in the study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-refrigerator

America's Most Trusted® Microwave

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Microwave Study, Bosch earned the 5 Star Rating and the #1 ranking, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.7 among people actively shopping for a microwave. The study asked 5,643 customers shopping for a microwave their opinions about the 15 popular microwave brands, including Bosch, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Whirlpool, LG, Maytag, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Westinghouse, Oster, Panasonic, Sharp, Amana, and MagicChef. For more information about the study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-microwave

America's Most Trusted® Cooktop

Bosch generated the top trust ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Cooktop Study, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.6. The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Cooktop Study is based on interviews with 10,278 shoppers chosen at random and surveyed about their experiences and opinions among the 10 most popular cooktop brands. Brands in the study included Bosch, Viking, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Maytag, GE, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Thermador, Miele, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Electrolux. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Cooktop study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-cooktop

