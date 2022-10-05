U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.22
    -6.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,295.50
    -20.82 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,124.93
    -51.47 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.98
    -18.78 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    +1.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -6.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.45 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    -0.0100 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    +0.1540 (+4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1336
    -0.0139 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5470
    +0.3480 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,176.40
    +120.38 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.41
    -0.99 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Bosch Rexroth To Expand Factory Automation Capabilities in North America

·2 min read

  • Will fulfill Factory of the Future vision for its own manufacturing operations

  • Scheduled to break ground mid-2023; completion by summer 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Rexroth, one of the world's leading suppliers of factory automation solutions, is planning to expand its operations and will move its linear motion and assembly technology customizing facility to a new location in Charlotte, N.C.

A new, build-to-suit, leased property for Bosch Rexroth’s operations in Charlotte offers a 25% increased footprint with space for future expansion. (artist rendering)
A new, build-to-suit, leased property for Bosch Rexroth’s operations in Charlotte offers a 25% increased footprint with space for future expansion. (artist rendering)

Bosch Rexroth is fulfilling a Factory of the Future vision within its own manufacturing operation.

Since experiencing significant growth in its factory automation business, Bosch Rexroth has outgrown its present location and has opted to lease and outfit a new, build-to-suit location. This facility will be developed and owned by Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group, with Bosch Rexroth entering into a long-term lease, with SunCap as landlord.

"We are excited to experience the growth that necessitates this move, and we are proud to remain within Charlotte," remarked President and CEO Greg Gumbs.

The new facility will be the ideal representation of what it truly means to be a factory of the future. As part of its factory automation portfolio, Bosch Rexroth provides solutions that ensure the efficiency of manufacturers, regardless of industry. The operations in Charlotte are specifically dedicated to custom assembly and linear motion technology solutions tailored to meet their customers' variable needs.

"We are eager to grow our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to the success of our distribution and end customers in North America," added Geert van der Zalm, vice president of sales for factory automation in North America. "It's not often that a company gets to build its factory environment from scratch, and we're in the unique position to do just that, while creating a showcase environment of what a factory of the future can be today."

The new facility will boast a total footprint of 227,500 square feet, expanding Bosch Rexroth's current manufacturing footprint by over 25%, with additional room for future expansion. Within the new space, approximately 200,000 square feet is dedicated to lean manufacturing and logistics, providing enough room to optimize flexible manufacturing for changing demands. The remaining 27,500 square feet of space will be dedicated to a customer showroom and innovation center, training facilities, collaboration space, office space and a flexible galleria that can be used for co-working space, dining, town hall meetings and other activities. Outside, there will be areas for walking paths and spaces to sit and connect with nature.

Michael Schmitt, senior vice president of technical and engineering in North America, expressed his passion for the new development, saying, "The new building will provide plenty of space for research and development that inspires our associates and brings forward innovations that will help shape the future of manufacturing automation. It is truly an exciting time to be in this market!"

For additional information about Bosch Rexroth, please visit www.boschrexroth-us.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-rexroth-to-expand-factory-automation-capabilities-in-north-america-301641002.html

SOURCE Bosch Rexroth

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Oil Production Cuts Are Less Than Expected. What That Means for Prices.

    Countries in OPEC+, a coalition of major producers including Russia, have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • What’s next for oil prices after OPEC+ delivers a big production cut

    Major oil producers meeting in Vienna Wednesday agreed to reduce their collective crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day starting next month, but that’s not a guarantee that prices will continue to climb.

  • OPEC+ Makes Largest Production Cut Since 2020, Oil Prices Drop

    OPEC+ agreed Wednesday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since April 2020, as the cartel aims to keep oil prices high amid low global inventories. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to make the production cut Wednesday while the White House was...

  • Costco Shares Some of Its Gas Price Secrets

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • OPEC+ agrees to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day: report

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian-led allies agreed Wednesday to cut crude production by 2 million barrels a day,

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Companies Added 208,000 Jobs in September, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies hired at a solid clip in September, suggesting demand for workers remains healthy despite rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsS&P 500 Well Off Lows as ‘Chunky’ Trade Hits Tape: Markets WrapBusinesses’ payrolls rose

  • Meta vs. Google: The Better Advertising Platform for Investors

    Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is pushing multi-year lows, as the stock hovers around the $140 level. While in the short run, a company can be volatile, it is ultimately the quality of the business that determines a company's valuation. In our analysis, we will re-cap Meta's core business and attempt to evaluate how it fares against key competitors.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential