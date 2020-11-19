U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

JUST IN:

Another 742,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

The number of claims filed unexpectedly rose last week; 700,000 was anticipated.

Bose's 700 ANC headphones fall to $299 in early Black Friday sale

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Bose stepped things up with its 700 wireless headphones, but they started off quite expensive at $399. But now you can get them for much less at Amazon and Best Buy — the Bose 700 in arctic white have dropped to $299, which is $70 off their new normal price ($379) and the lowest we’ve seen them since August. Like the summer sale, only the white color option is this low, but the silver luxe and triple black versions are a bit more affordable at $339.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $299 Buy Bose 700 at Best Buy - $299

We placed the Bose 700 on our best wireless headphones list for a number of reasons. They take much of what people love about the QuietComfort line, improve upon it and stuff it all into a wireless package. The 700’s design are more modern than other Bose headphones and the padded ear cups are quite comfortable to wear for hours on end. Bose also added touch-control support as well as support for Alexa and Google-Assistant commands.

Sound quality is quite good, however the occasional harsh treble and lack of EQ adjustments in their companion app make these headphones fall just a bit short. However, active noise-cancellation is excellent and Bose even lets you customize the level of noise-blocking using a 0 to 10 scale. These cans have a 20-hour battery life and we appreciate how much Bose improved on call-quality, too. The eight built-in microphones work together to focus on your voice when you’re on a call, lowering the volume of the ambient noises around you. All of these features led us to give the Bose 700 a score of 90, making them a great option if you want a new pair of ANC headphones or want to gift them to someone on your list this year.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

