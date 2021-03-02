Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones are $80 off right now

Some of our favorite wireless headphones have dropped back down to their Black Friday sale price. Amazon has the Bose 700 cans in arctic white for $299, which is $80 off their normal price. The arctic white model typically receives the steepest discounts while the silver luxe and triple black versions remain a bit higher. In fact, those color options are on sale as well, but only for $329.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $299

These headphones impressed us enough to earn a score of 90 and the second spot on our favorite wireless headphones list. While they're not technically part of the famous QuietComfort family, the 700 take all of the good things about that lineup and add to it. Active noise-cancellation is excellent and you have 10 different levels of it to choose from using the Bose Music app. There's also a button that lets you quickly enter Conversation Mode, which pauses audio and disables ANC, whenever you need to chat with someone. The 700 also have four microphones in each cup that help your voice come in loud and clear when using the cans during calls.

Sound quality is good and we appreciate the facelift Bose gave the 700's design. They're more modern than most of the company's previous cans and Bose managed to make the cups and padded headband even more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The 700 should last up to 20 hours on a single charge, too, so you could very well wear them for hours on end.

Aside from the occasional harsh treble and a lack of EQ adjustments in the companion app, the biggest drawback to the Bose 700 is the price. Normally $379, they're more expensive than most of the competition — including our top pick, the Sony WH-1000XM4. But if you can grab a pair when a sale like this one comes around, they're a much better buy and a solid investment,

