U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.25
    +14.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,451.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,709.50
    +74.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +9.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.31 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.40
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.72
    -0.19 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.29
    -1.86 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4163
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,257.54
    -401.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.37
    +74.72 (+8.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.47
    -3.12 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

This year has seen hacking-for-ransom groups carry out a spate of high-profile attacks on businesses as varied as fuel supplier Colonial, laptop maker Acer and Irish and US health services. The latest company to divulge a ransomware-fueled data breach is audio equipment manufacturer Bose, according to cybersecurity site Bleeping Computer. In a notification letter filed with New Hampshire's Office of the Attorney General, Bose said that it "experienced a sophisticated cyber-incident that resulted in the deployment of malware/ransomware across" its "environment." 

Breaking down its handling of the breach, Bose said it first detected the attack on March 7th and immediately began working to "contain" it with the help of technical staff and security experts. It added that it has since safely restored its systems. On April 29th, the company discovered that the perpetrator of the attack may have accessed a small number of internal spreadsheets containing information on current and former employees. The files included the workers' names, social security numbers, and compensation info. 

Bose added that its forensics evidence indicates that the "threat actor interacted with a limited set of folders." But, it admitted that it had no way to confirm whether any of the data was stolen. The company has employed experts to monitor the Dark Web for signs of "leaked" information. As of now, Bose said it had not received "any indication" that the exposed data has been "unlawfully disseminated, sold, or otherwise disclosed." The company told Bleeping Computer that it did not make a ransom payment.

To mitigate against future attacks, Bose said it is bolstering safeguards across its systems, including enhanced malware and ransomware protections on endpoints. It's also conducting a detailed forensic examination on its impacted servers, blocking malicious files used in the attack and changing passwords and access keys for all service accounts.

The Bose data breach is the latest wake-up call for businesses. It serves as another reminder that criminal hackers are increasingly taking advantage of the upheaval to corporate working practices caused by the pandemic. As more businesses embrace hybrid work models, where staff split their time between the home and the office, weak security systems will likely continue to come under attack.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Photos will help you delete blurry pictures and screenshots

    Unlimited free storage for photos and videos is going away on June 1st, so you'll need to manage files more carefully.

  • iFixit looks inside Apple's new 24-inch iMac

    Apple's tiny M1 chipset left a lot of space to work with inside the new all-in-one 24-inch iMac.

  • Airbnb adds more flexible search options

    Building on a feature the company started rolling out in February, the next time you look for a place to stay, you don't have to specify an exact set of dates.

  • What's on TV: 'Friends' reunion, 'Rugrats' and 'Lucifer'

    Also new this week: 'My Fair Lady' 4K and the 'Black Lighting' series finale.

  • Google's Fuchsia OS debuts on the original Nest Hub

    Google's Fuchsia operating system is finally making its public debut on the old Nest Hub smart screen.

  • Qualcomm refreshed its Snapdragon 7c chip for PCs and Chromebooks

    The company claims the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 delivers 10 percent faster performance than "most competing platforms."

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Hyundai’s 300-mile Ioniq 5 crossover EV is officially coming to the US

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its official North American debut on Monday.

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he expects strong backing from G7 peers for Washington's proposed 15%-plus global minimum corporate tax, which should help solidify support in the U.S. Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation. "My sense is that you're going to see a lot of unified support amongst the G7 moving forward," Adeyemo told Reuters on Monday after France, Germany, Italy and Japan made positive comments about the Treasury's proposal.

  • Bonds of Firm That Sells $500 Sneakers Sum Up Junk’s Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that has come to exemplify the fevered state of the high-yield bond market.Italian luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose -- famed for its distressed-look shoes -- drew enough interest to sell a 480 million-euro ($588 million) six-year junk bond this month. Unlike any other deal in Europe this year, this one banks on the company’s ability to sell sneakers that retail at around 400 euros, its flagship product.One attractive aspect of the deal was that it yielded more than a percentage point above the average for similarly-rated credits, partly due to it being the firm’s first bond sale. Investors struggling to make decent returns found the yields of over 5% on the single B-rated bonds irresistible. Golden Goose declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Benoit Soler, a senior portfolio manager at Keren Finance in Paris, didn’t go for it. Barring significant wage increases, he’s skeptical about the prospects for high-end retail, noting that there’s unlikely to be a serious rise in spending on non-essential goods.“For Golden Goose, you’re buying into a non-essential mono product and taking a view on that sector for the next six years, if you buy the deal to hold,” he said.The offering has come to manifest the risks investors are willing to take to book returns, especially after global monetary policy helped swell the pile of negative yielding debt to a record. And even amid rising concerns over inflation, junk notes continue to advance because their higher yields and typically shorter maturities offer protection against price rises.Bloomberg Barclays index that tracks European junk bonds climbed about 2% this year, while a similar gauge of investment grade notes fell 1.2%. The difference in yields plummeted around 500 basis points since March 2020 to almost 2 percentage points.“The market is way too hot, and bond terms are the worst I’ve seen my entire 20-year career,” Soler said. “If spreads on assets like junk bonds are at their lowest at the same time as typically safe-haven assets such as government debt, it’s a sign of trouble brewing.”Spending SpreeOthers are also becoming cautious. Hedge funds’ short position on junk bonds this month was the highest since 2008, but that hasn’t curbed the rush of debt sales. Issuance in junk debt is at a record this year, and offerings have still been oversubscribed multiple times over“While the quantity of deals has been increasing, the quality has been gradually decreasing throughout the year,” Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. “There’s no obvious catalyst at the moment to really instill the caution that’s needed longer term.”There’s been talk of so-called revenge spending -- the act of splurging on goods and services to compensate for a difficult year -- benefiting the sector as economies emerge from lockdowns. IHS Markit’s measure of U.K. private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998.The luxury retail sector, however, wasn’t as impacted by lockdowns because the pandemic didn’t curb the incomes of high earners as much, explained Solweig Pierronnet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research in Lyon, France. In other words, the pent-up demand for high-end goods may be limited.Golden Goose’s sales were largely unaffected by the pandemic, analysts at Lucror wrote in a note to their clients. Other upmarket, high-yield credits have also done well. Luxury clothing brand Isabel Marant received a credit upgrade last month, and Italian lighting and furniture-maker International Design Group improved the terms of its bond during a successful sale earlier this month.While it is hard to assess the impact of future Covid-related uncertainty on Golden Goose, the credit’s recent success epitomizes the current frothy state of the market.“Golden Goose is one example out of many which reflect the desperate search for yield,” Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, said. “We are flooding the market with very risky transactions, and global credit risk is rising continuously.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AI Specialist BigBear Is In Merger Talks With GigCapital4 SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- BigBear.ai, an artificial-intelligence company, is in talks to go public through a merger with GigCapital4 Inc., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company is seeking to raise equity and convertible debt to support a deal that’s set to value the combined entity at more than $1.5 billion, said one of the people. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse.Columbia, Maryland-based BigBear’s projected 2021 revenue is $150 million to $200 million, one of the people said. The company says it is a provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced analytics, data science and management to U.S. government clients including the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies.BigBear, led by Reggie Brothers, was formed through the merger of NuWave Solutions and PCI Strategic Management, portfolio companies of private equity firm AE Industrial Partners LP, according to a February statement. AE acquired both companies last year.A spokeswoman for both BigBear and AE Industrial Partners and a GigCapital representative declined to comment.GigCapital4, led by Chairman Avi Katz and Chief Executive Officer Raluca Dinu, raised about $359 million in an February initial public offering with a focus on technology, media, telecommunications and sustainable industries.Earlier GigCapital vehicles have agreed to take other companies public, including Lightning eMotors Inc., Kaleyra Inc., UpHealth Holdings Inc. and Cloudbreak Health LLC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vonovia Upends German Apartment Market With $23 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s apartment market is being upended after Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in a deal that risks further stoking tensions over affordable housing.The year’s biggest takeover in Europe and the biggest-ever in the region’s real estate sector would combine the country’s two largest residential landlords into an entity that controls more than 500,000 apartments. The transaction would further consolidate the power of large property owners, an issue that has inflamed activists especially in Berlin.German landlords have faced intense public pressure over the past few years over rising prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. Deutsche Wohnen has been the main target of activists after buying a large amount of social housing that was put up for sale by the city to pay down public debt after the Berlin Wall fell.The latest demonstration was held just last weekend, and the issue is set to remain on the agenda ahead of national elections in September.The deal includes concessions to the city and tenants in an effort at a “new beginning,” Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch said after talks with Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller.The company plans to offer to sell about 20,000 apartments to the Berlin government, build some 13,000 new units and limit rent increases. Mueller welcomed the plan.“I want the city administration to have more influence over the housing market, and the deal helps us in that respect,” he said.It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to satisfy other critics, especially activists seeking a referendum to force the city to buy out large landlords.What Our Analysts Say:“The tense Berlin rent situation complicates the outlook, which may not be resolved by the planned concessions toward tenants in the city”-- Iwona Hovenko and Susan Munden, Bloomberg Intelligence (click here for the full note)Finding a home in Germany’s trendy capital has gotten steadily more difficult over the past two decades as new residents, investors and companies have moved in. Rental prices in many neighborhoods have more than doubled since 2009 as construction has lagged demand.Berlin was unimaginably cheap until about 15 years ago. Although vibrant and beloved by artists and students, it had little industry, few jobs and a glut of derelict apartments. That all began to change as Berlin became the premier startup hub in continental Europe and big companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Daimler AG and Sanofi, opened facilities.While Berlin is the epicenter of the issue, rising rents have plagued cities across Germany, and affordable housing has become a feature on campaign platforms.Under the deal, Vonovia will offer 53.03 euros in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement late Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid represents about an 18% premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s Friday closing price.The stock jumped as much as 16% to 52.38 euros on Tuesday. Vonovia’s shares fell as much as 6.8%, valuing the Bochum-based company at 28.7 billion euros.Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.The combination doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The offer marks the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from investors in Deutsche Wohnen, which called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.The companies decided to pursue the transaction now after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin. Buch said the ruling provided clarity for the property market.The deal shows that Vonovia’s Buch was finally able to win over Deutsche Wohnen counterpart, Michael Zahn, after the two clashed over price about five years ago.Zahn and Deutsche Wohnen Chief Financial Officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.A takeover of Deutsche Wohnen would be Buch’s crowning achievement. The serial dealmaker built Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.Vonovia was founded in 2015 after Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, which Buch led, acquired Gagfah SA in what was a record German real-estate transaction at the time. The company traces its roots back over 100 years to housing companies built for German railway, steel and coal workers.(Updates with additional comments, details and context)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty's key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta's family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March. It said on Monday it was planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring.

  • Frontier Debt Shines as Unlikely Haven in World of Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- As the hunt for investments that can withstand rising interest rates gathers pace, frontier assets are gaining popularity over their larger emerging-market peers.The bonds of the world’s least-developed economies have returned 2.6% this year, keeping pace with their 2020 performance, while higher-ranked emerging-market debt has lost almost 2%, reversing some of last year’s 5.3% advance, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.With speculation growing that the world’s post-pandemic economic recovery is fueling inflation, the bonds of smaller developing nations are luring buyers as their securities tend to be of shorter duration -- meaning they are less sensitive to expectations for interest-rate increases. The average duration of frontier-market sovereign bonds is six years, compared with 7.9 years for traditional emerging markets, JPMorgan indexes show.“People are still worried interest rates have to rise” and are looking for higher yield and less interest-rate duration, said Leo Hu, who co-manages the $7 billion Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency Fund at NN Investment Partners in Singapore. Frontier bonds may return at least 9% in the next 12 months, he said.The burgeoning interest in frontier assets nonetheless represents a threat to the global economy as central banks move back into policy-tightening mode. Less developed nations, such as those in Africa, present a higher chance of default than their larger emerging-market peers. And the more funds they attract, the greater the threat of potential contagion should rising borrowing costs hamper economic growth.Into AfricaIn terms of geography, money managers who specialize in frontier assets are almost united in favoring Africa, saying the region will benefit the most from rising raw material prices. These include Angola, Ghana and Zambia -- even though the latter became the first African country in the Covid-19 era to default when it skipped a Eurobond payment last year.Zambia has benefited as copper has risen to record highs, with demand bolstered by the global recovery and the transition toward green energy. The metal accounts for almost 80% of Zambia’s export earnings. The nation’s dollar debt has returned 24% this year amid prospects of an International Monetary Fund bailout, second only to Ecuador among the roughly 75 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Angola, Africa’s second-biggest oil producer, is another favorite. A slide in crude prices last year triggered by the pandemic led the country to seek $6.2 billion of relief from its major creditors, easing fears of a default in one of the continent’s most-indebted countries. Angola’s bonds have returned 12% this year, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.African bonds also stand out from their peers in terms of yields. Ghana’s 2025 securities currently yield 6.3%, while similar-maturity Angolan debt yields 6.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That stands in contrast to traditional emerging markets. The 10-year bonds of Indonesia yield just 2.3%. Mexico’s yield 3.1%.“We have been allocating more to frontier sovereign credits,” said Jens Nystedt, a fund manager in New York at Emso Asset Management, a specialist on fixed-income investments in emerging markets overseeing $6.8 billion. “In particular, we like the outlook for Nigeria, Ghana and Angola given that they would be some of the main beneficiaries from higher oil prices.”Bailout ProgramSentiment toward frontier markets was also boosted this year after the IMF announced a plan to create $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic.IMF support has been crucial for the likes of Pakistan, which raised $2.5 billion in March after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program. Ecuador’s new government plans to reach a deal with the IMF to ensure financial stability and unlock some of the funds related to the $6.5 billion financing agreement reached last year.Frontier-nation bonds offer higher yields for a reason -- they are judged to have a higher chance of default. But many fund managers aren’t deterred.“There are quite some risks, such as the worsening of the pandemic or too much stimulus, but we stick with the rosier scenario for frontier markets,” said Edgardo Sternberg, co-manager for emerging-markets debt portfolios in Boston at Loomis Sayles & Co., which oversees $3.5 billion of developing-nation bonds. “Frontier markets should continue to outperform,” he said.Central bank meetings in Nigeria, Kenya and Angola will be in focus this week. Elsewhere, policy makers in Indonesia and South Korea will also decide on interest rates.Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Focus on Central Bank Meetings, China DataRates on HoldNigeria is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday as the fragility of its economic recovery outweighs concerns about inflation, which remained more than double the the bank’s official target ceiling in AprilMonetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold rates on Wednesday and Friday, respectivelyWhile central banks in Indonesia and South Korea will also likely keep rates steady this week, the focus will be on the signs for a change of tack in the months aheadOn Tuesday, traders will be watching to see if Bank Indonesia prioritizes currency stability over supporting growth amid concerns over a quickening in global inflation and the country’s slow pace of vaccinations. The rupiah was Asia’s worst-performing currency last week and the nation’s sovereign bonds extended lossesOn Thursday, the Bank of Korea’s forecasts for growth and inflation will be in focus as the central bank updates its economic projectionsWhile Colombia’s central bank will convene on Friday, the gathering is not a monetary policy meeting, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch for further market impact in Colombia as the nation faces more credit downgrades, which would solidify its loss of investment-grade statusEconomic DataChina’s industrial profits probably continued to log a double-digit growth rate in April, although the pace may have slowed from March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Faster factory-gate inflation was likely a support as well as strong exports, economists including Chang Shu wrote in a noteThe onshore yuan is holding close to its strongest level since 2018 amid an improving outlook for China’s economy, and is on track to become the best-performing currency in Asia this month after India’s rupeeChinese debt is similarly outperforming all emerging-market peers; the benchmark 10-year sovereign yield has fallen nine basis points year-to-dateData Monday showed Taiwan’s April industrial production grew 13.6%, while unemployment was steady at around 3.7%The Taiwan dollar has remained resilient in recent weeks, supported by strong demand for the nation’s exports, even as a worsening Covid-19 outbreak has forced authorities to widen a lockdown to the entire islandInvestors will also get an update on how the region’s trade sector is improving, as figures from Thailand and Malaysia are due Tuesday and Friday, respectivelyIndustrial production and inflation numbers from Russia will come under scrutiny, with the ruble beating most of its peers in the past month on the prospect of more policy tightening. The data come Tuesday and Wednesday, respectivelyMexico’s annual inflation slowed less than expected in the first two weeks of May while staying far above the central bank’s target ceilingOn Wednesday, traders will monitor final first-quarter gross domestic product data for any changes versus last month’s estimateBloomberg Economics expects the release of minutes on Thursday from the latest central bank meeting to reflect a less dovish toneBrazilian IPCA consumer price inflation data for May, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably see an uptick amid higher electricity prices, according to Bloomberg EconomicsInvestors will watch current-account figures for April on Wednesday for signs that a strong trade surplus boosted the balance. Unemployment numbers the next day may reflect increased restrictions in March as infections rose.(Updates Taiwan production figure in data section.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huobi Scales Back Due to China Crackdown; Bitcoin Falls Below $32K, Ether Past $2K

    The exchange made the move on the heels of a series of crackdown notices from Bejing in recent weeks.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.