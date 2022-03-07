Boshart Industries President Julie Storey Named to Water Systems Council Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Storey, president of Boshart Industries, has been named to the Water Systems Council (WSC) Board of Directors. She will replace long-time WSC Board member Bo Andersson, who stepped down in 2021.

Storey started her career at Boshart Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of innovative and high quality plumbing, heating, industrial, irrigation and water well parts, in 1991 as an Inside Sales Representative for Ontario. Her territory expanded over time to cover Ontario East to Newfoundland. After working as an Inside Sales Representative, she moved into a sales management position that covered Ontario East and parts of the United States.

Eventually, Storey was promoted to the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Later, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and was a member of the Boshart executive team before being promoted to President in 2020.

"Julie's marketing experience and savvy will be an invaluable resource for our board," said Dan Story, WSC board president. "WSC has many exciting initiatives we'll be focusing on during our 90th anniversary year, and we anticipate that Julie's expertise will greatly contribute to our future success."

Other 2022 Board Members include WSC Board President Dan Story, Director of Global Business Development, Grundfos; WSC Board Vice President Matt Servant, Regional Sales Manager, Pentair; WSC Board Treasurer Mark Heflin, Vice President of Product Marketing, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.; WSC Board Secretary Chris Kampf, Director of Product Innovation, Amtrol Inc.; WSC Past President J.J. Troccoli, National Sales and Marketing Manager, Water Systems Division, A.O. Smith; Stephen Anderson, President, Merrill Manufacturing Co.; Gerry Duggan, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Flexcon Industries; Richard Mest, President, Master Water Conditioning Corporation; Robin Irwin, Operations Manager, Murray Drilling; Chris Herron, Director of Sales-Residential and Ag, Xylem, Inc.; and Mike Wesdell, Southwest Territory Sales Manager, Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC.

Story continues

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources.

