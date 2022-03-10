Boskalis confirms receipt public offer proposal from HAL

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V.

Papendrecht, 10 March 2022



This morning, HAL Holding N.V. (HAL) announced an intended voluntary public offer of EUR 32.50 per ordinary share for all issued ordinary shares in the capital of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis). On 8 March 2022, HAL informed Boskalis of its intentions.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Boskalis will carefully consider all aspects of the proposed offer in accordance with their fiduciary duties. Boskalis will update the market if and when appropriate.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

