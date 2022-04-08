U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Boskalis update on HAL offer

·1 min read
Papendrecht, 8 April 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has taken note of the press release issued yesterday by HAL Holding N.V. (HAL). Reference is further made to HAL’s press release dated 10 March 2022 and Boskalis’ press release of the same day.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Boskalis are currently carefully considering all aspects of the proposed offer in line with their fiduciary duties. To this extent, the Board of Management has engaged AXECO Corporate Finance as its financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as its legal advisor. Rabobank is acting as financial advisor to the Supervisory Board and Burggraaf & Hoekstra B.V. is acting as independent legal advisor to the Supervisory Board.

Boskalis will update the market if and when appropriate.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

