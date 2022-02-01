U.S. markets closed

Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Moves HQ to a New ABQ Location, Adds to Their Team

·2 min read

New Service Manager, Dominic Montoya, Brings Valuable Leadership and Management Skills to the Team

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is a prominent HVAC company in Albuquerque that serves clients all over the Metro Albuquerque Area. Recently, Bosque had the opportunity to move to another location just down the road with more space for offices and large training space for the team. In addition to their new space, they brought on a new service manager, Dominic Montoya, in December 2021.

To learn more about Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, and its services, visit www.hvacalbuquerque.com.

Montoya comes in at an important time in Bosque's growth and with a lot of experience in the HVAC industry, project management, and community outreach. Since Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing highly values their connection to the community and opportunities to give back, Montoya's skill set will be a major asset to the company. He also first began his career in 1998 as a drain cleaner and worked his way up, so he knows the HVAC/plumbing industry inside and out as well.

As for their new location, it's at 5901 Pan American Freeway Suite D1 & D2, Albuquerque, NM, 87019. Perhaps one of the most exciting things about the new location is that it has a large training facility. The space serves their team and also has the potential to serve the community as a multi-purpose space. Co-owner, Carlos Griego, shared,

"I've already reached out to a few churches in the area and let them know they can use the space for events in the evenings. It's a nice big space that people might as well use when we're not using it."

Another advantage that the new space provides is easy access to the freeway and to the west side of town. Compared to Bosque's old location, which was also on Pan American Freeway, it has easier access to I-25 and safer on and off-ramps for the crews.

With the new space and Montoya heading up project management and community outreach, Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is looking forward to the opportunities that 2022 will bring, including more chances to give back to the Albuquerque community.

About Bosque Heating

Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing provides HVAC services as well as plumbing, water damage restoration, and roofing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Right now, many of their popular services are furnace repair, leak detection, and spring changeovers.

Media Contact
Carlos Griego
cgriego@bosquenm.com
(505) 444-7200
5901 Pan American Freeway Suite D1 & D2
Albuquerque, NM

SOURCE: Bosque Heating, Cooling and Plumbing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686530/Bosque-Heating-Cooling-Plumbing-Moves-HQ-to-a-New-ABQ-Location-Adds-to-Their-Team

