Bosque Ranch Announces MVP Sponsorship

·2 min read

www.bosqueranchheadquarters.org

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch is proud to announce it has partnered with Med-Vet Pharmaceuticals (MVP) to introduce science-based products, designed to enhance greater performance in its Performance Horse program. Stone Management is managing this partnership on behalf of Bosque Ranch.

STOPPING IN JERSEY, aka &quot;STOPPER&quot;, 2017 Stallion, Yellow Jersey x Stops Little Sister, Owned by: Bosque Ranch Performance Horses, Earnings: $93k+
STOPPING IN JERSEY, aka "STOPPER", 2017 Stallion, Yellow Jersey x Stops Little Sister, Owned by: Bosque Ranch Performance Horses, Earnings: $93k+

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, Bosque Ranch, says "A sincere thank you to MVP for their excellent products from both us and our horses. We have seen a marked improvement with the Exceed 6-Way supplement in Stopper's fluidity and performance."

About (MVP): Med-Vet Pharmaceuticals (MVP) has been a leader for over 30 years in providing equine supplements to support overall health and performance. MVP products are designed with science-based active ingredients and are industry recognized for the highest Quality, Potency and Purity to leverage performance in all disciplines. MVP guarantees 100% customer satisfaction if you do not experience a difference or results in 60 days. The MVP team is highly trained, knowledgeable and dedicated to help you make the right product selection for your horse's needs.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of  2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About Stone Management

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

Social Media
Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters
YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:
Megan Soliah
Stone Management
(323) 847-2411
megan@stonemanagement.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosque-ranch-announces-mvp-sponsorship-301614194.html

SOURCE Bosque Ranch

