Boss Beauties Unveils Latest NFT Art Collection at the United Nations

·3 min read

The collection, entitled Boss Beauty Role Models, is the first NFT art collection to display at the United Nations

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Beauties, a female-led global initiative that creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations, today announced an upcoming event at the United Nations that will celebrate its new limited-edition 1/1 NFT art collection, entitled Boss Beauty Role Models. The collection is the first NFT art collection to be on display at the United Nations. The Role Models limited series was created in collaboration with Cathy Hackl, the Godmother of the Metaverse, and spotlights some of the most innovative women throughout history, as well as modern women who are breaking glass ceilings today.

Boss Beauty Role Models
Boss Beauty Role Models

The event will take place on March 8, 2022 and is the result of a partnership with 5th Element Group that launched earlier this month. 5th Element Group, a global impact consultancy that exists to prove the thesis that brands can perform better by doing more good, was instrumental in cultivating this event as it works directly with the United Nations Office of Partnerships to connect the public, private, and nonprofit sectors together to achieve the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The live-streamed event will include a full exhibition of the Boss Beauties Role Models collection, and a full day of keynotes and panels with speakers from well known brands, corporations, and influencers.

"The unveiling of Boss Beauty Role Models at the United Nations is a historical moment that we are incredibly proud of," said Lisa Mayer, Founder and CEO of Boss Beauties. "Having a collection with such a strong and inspiring message be the first NFT art collection to display at the United Nations is truly monumental. Most importantly, it resembles our larger mission to empower Women and Girls at the forefront of technology, leadership and creativity."

The Role Model collection features real life Boss Beauties throughout history, as well as modern Boss Beauties making history in the workforce today. Boss Beauties is creating a global network of Boss Beauties Role Models who will receive their Boss Beauty portrait as a gift, and work with Boss Beauties to educate and empower women worldwide. At the same time, the limited edition 1/1 Historic Boss Beauty Role Models will be sold via charity auction culminating on March 7th, 2022. The proceeds raised will support Boss Beauties Scholarship Fund for Women and Girls through their non-profit My Social Canvas.

About Boss Beauties
A woman-led global initiative, Boss Beauties creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations that empower those at the forefront of technology, leadership and creativity. Boss Beauties is an extension of My Social Canvas, a company founded by Lisa Mayer, who for ten years has made it their mission to equip the next generation of women through mentorship and scholarships. They have built a global community of Gen Z women in the US and 15 countries worldwide. Their work has had involvement from Apple and Verizon, as well as inspiring women mentors ranging from Olympians, to leaders in fashion and entertainment including Harper's BAZAAR, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. For more information, please visit www.bossbeauties.com.

Media Contact
Renee Rossi
renee@relativity.ventures

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boss-beauties-unveils-latest-nft-art-collection-at-the-united-nations-301477513.html

SOURCE Boss Beauties

