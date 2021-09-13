Boss Fight Studio and Ritcey East Announce the Inner Kids Meal!

The best action figures join forces with the best food to bring new delight

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, announced today a new promotion alongside Ritcey East, one of the most beloved restaurants in Watertown, MA. The “Inner Kids Meal” promises a meal experience unlike any other - a mouth watering meal alongside a nostalgic toy.



“Takeout is more popular than ever, and that got us thinking about nostalgic childhood experiences, getting that awesome toy with your mouth watering meal” says Meredith Franks, CMO/COO at Boss Fight Studio, “with Ritcey East creating the menu, we knew we had a winning combination.”

“We love this promotion because it brings a bit of whimsy to a time where people need a pick-me-up” says Kel Ritcey, Owner of Ritcey East, “Each week’s menu pairs deliciously with the toy bringing some of the best food to a whole new level.”

Focusing on the restaurant’s popular fried chicken (or vegan chicken) sandwich, each meal has sauces and toppings inspired by the various characters packaged with them. “We had so much fun developing the menu to bring the individual characters to life!” says Ritcey. Franks added “When we saw the menu suggestions we actually squealed with joy - they did such a great job bringing food that compliments the selected characters!”

The Inner Kids Meal will run for four weeks starting the week of September 13th, a different toy and menu pairing each week. If you collect all the toys there is a special collectors prize at the end! Visit https://www.ritceyeast.com/ for more information on ordering!

About Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.

About Ritcey East

Ritcey East in Watertown has been operating since 2017 with a focus on fun and quality comfort food. Owner Kel Ritcey comes from a restaurant background and finds new meaning to the restaurant industry daily. With punny names and unbeatable food it has quickly become one of Metro West's favorites. Come for the food and stay for the hospitality. Check them out on instagram @ritceyeast or on their website www.ritceyeast.com



