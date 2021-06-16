U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,245.32
    -1.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,250.84
    -48.49 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,113.40
    +40.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.05
    -10.02 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.29
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    +0.17 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4850
    -0.0140 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4114
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8820
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,172.06
    -1,059.55 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.36
    -21.11 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.16
    +14.68 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Your boss might tell you the office is more secure, but it isn't

Carly Page
·4 min read

For the past 18 months, employees have enjoyed increased flexibility, and ultimately a better work-life balance, as a result of the mass shift to remote working necessitated by the pandemic. Most don’t want this arrangement, which brought an end to extensive commutes and superfluous meetings, to end: Buffer’s 2021 State of Remote Work report shows over 97% of employees would like to continue working remotely at least some of the time.

Companies, including some of the biggest names in tech, appear to have a different outlook and are beginning to demand that staff start to return to the workplace.

While most of the reasoning around this shift back to the office centers around the need for collaboration and socialization, another reason your employer might say is that the office is more secure. After all, we’ve seen an unprecedented rise in cybersecurity threats during the pandemic, from phishing attacks using Covid as bait to ransomware attacks that have crippled entire organizations.

Tessian research shared with TechCrunch shows that while none of the attacks have been linked to staff working remotely, 56% of IT leaders believe their employees have picked up bad cybersecurity behaviors since working from home. Similarly, 70% of IT leaders believe staff will be more likely to follow company security policies around data protection and data privacy while working in the office.

“Despite the fact that this was an emerging issue prior to the pandemic I do believe many organizations will use security as an excuse to get people back into the office, and in doing so actually ignore the cyber risks they are already exposed to,” Matthew Gribben, a cybersecurity expert, and former GCHQ consultant, told TechCrunch.

“As we’ve just seen with the Colonial Pipeline attack, all it takes is one user account without MFA enabled to bring down your business, regardless of where the user is sat.”

Will Emmerson, CIO at Claromentis, has already witnessed some companies using cybersecurity as a ploy to accelerate the shift to in-person working. “Some organizations are already using cybersecurity as an excuse to get team members to get back into the office,” he says. “Often it’s large firms with legacy infrastructure that relies on a secure perimeter and that haven’t adopted a cloud-first approach.”

"All it takes is one user account without MFA enabled to bring down your business, regardless of where the user is sat."
Matthew Gribben, former GCHQ consultant

The bigger companies can try to argue for a return to the traditional 9-to-5, but we’ve already seen a bunch of smaller startups embrace remote working as a permanent arrangement. Rather, it will be larger and more risk-averse companies, says Craig Hattersley, CTO of cybersecurity startup SOC.OS, a BAE Systems spin-off, tells TechCrunch, who “begrudgingly let their staff work at home throughout the pandemic, so will seize any opportunity to reverse their new policies.”

"Although I agree that some companies will use the increase of cybersecurity threats to demand their employees go back to the office, I think the size and type of organization will determine their approach,” he says. “A lack of direct visibility of individuals by senior management could lead to a fear that staff are not fully managed.”

While some organizations will use cybersecurity as an excuse to get employees back into the workplace, many believe the traditional office is no longer the most secure option. After all, not only have businesses overhauled cybersecurity measures to cater to dispersed workforces over the past year, but we’ve already seen hackers start to refocus their attention on those returning to the post-COVID office.

“There is no guarantee that where a person is physically located will change the trajectory of increasingly complex cybersecurity attacks, or that employees will show a reduction in mistakes because they are sitting within the walls of an office building,” says Dr. Margaret Cunningham, principal research scientist at Forcepoint.

Some businesses will attempt to get all staff back into the workplace, but this is simply no longer viable: as a result of 18 months of home-working, many employees have moved away from their employer, while others, having found themselves more productive and less distracted, will push back against five days of commutes every week. In fact, a recent study shows that almost 40% of U.S. workers would consider quitting if their bosses made them return to the office full time.

That means most employers will have to, whether they like it or not, embrace a hybrid approach going forward, whereby employees work from the office three days a week and spend two days at home, or vice versa.

This, in itself, makes the cybersecurity argument far less viable. Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, tells TechCrunch: “The new hybrid phase getting underway is unlike the other risks companies encountered.

“We went from working in the office to working from home and now it will be work-from-anywhere. Assume that all networks are compromised and take a least-trust perspective, constantly reducing inherent trust and incrementally improving. To paraphrase Voltaire, perfection is the enemy of good.”

How 3 remote-friendly tech companies plan to return to the office

Recommended Stories

  • Charlotte wants to use its vacant land to tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis

    The City Council reviewed several possible candidates throughout Charlotte on Monday.

  • Toxic Work Environments Shouldn’t Be a Rite of Passage

    “The ‘pay your dues’ concept is a trap.”

  • How I Walked Away From Work at Age 49

    I was 48 and divorced when I realized costly lifestyle creep had taken over my life. Here's how I left my corporate job a year later, despite having multiple sclerosis and minimal retirement savings.

  • BrowserStack valued at $4 billion in $200 million BOND-led funding

    BrowserStack, a startup that operates a giant software testing platform, said on Wednesday it has raised $200 million in a new financing round that valued the 10-year-old firm at $4 billion. BrowserStack, which for the first six years of its journey didn’t raise any money and remains profitable, has raised $250 million to date. As companies move to rapid development cycles they often don’t have the time to perform adequate testing.

  • Jim Furyk: here's what the golfing great thinks about the Brooke Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau feud

    Professional Golfer Jim Furyk and President, Constellation’s National Retail Energy Business, Mark Huston, joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss EVs, infrasturcture, the PGA tour and the rivalry of Brooke Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.&nbsp;

  • The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are only $39 on Amazon

    Save big on the Beats Flex wireless earbuds at Amazon.

  • Roblox Slides After Reporting Month-Over-Month Drop in Bookings

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. shares fall 7.1% in extended trading after the video-game company said May bookings declined from the previous month.The company estimated bookings to be between $216 million and $219 million in May, down about 11% at the midpoint from between $242 million and $245 million in April. Average bookings per daily active user also declined month over month.Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton said bookings look “softer than expected,” though he noted that the company

  • Your mortgage application is more likely to get a yes now, new data shows

    The availability of mortgage credit is increasing — slowly.

  • 80% of ransomware victims suffer repeat attacks, new report says

    A quarter of businesses surveyed ultimately shut down, with nearly one in three losing top leadership, either by dismissal or resignation, and 29% forced to eliminate jobs.

  • Colorado business leaders blast legislative session as bad for companies

    In no uncertain terms, Denver's top business leader on Tuesday described the just-finished legislative session as a debacle for companies.Driving the news: In her final address of its kind before she steps down, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough said that Gov. Jared Polis and the General Assembly's Democratic majority focused on "politics not policy," calling it the "luxury of single-party control."The business community's main grievances are related to the elimination of a handf

  • Vodafone, Amazon partner to launch 'edge computing' in UK

    Vodafone said on Wednesday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch "edge computing" services for its business customers in the UK. "Edge computing" uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data where it was gathered - whether factory floor, oil rig or office space - before moving it to remote servers in the cloud. The launch follows Vodafone's trials with companies in a range of areas, including sports technology, autonomous transport, biometric security, remote virtual reality, and factory automation.

  • Benzinga Shorts: How to Buy Ethereum

    With the popularity of cryptocurrencies reaching an all-time high in 2021, many traditional investors are beginning to flock to the space in search of the extreme volatility they scorned for so long. With the advent of the GameStop and AMC short squeezes, this volatility has been normalized and retail investors are turning to DeFi cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Uniswap, AAVE and Polygon to get their fix for high percentage returns. Ethereum is a global computer powered by a decentralized networ

  • Bipartisan bills targeting America’s tech giants ‘watershed moment for antitrust,’ legal expert

    Five new bills could bring about the biggest changes to antitrust laws in 100 years.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Internet Computer’s Huge Potential

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at Internet Computer. Even with its price down 92% after debuting during an inopportune period, we think this one is worth exploring, both as a blockchain project and a coin.

  • The U.S Crypto Morning Session – June 15th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors, with Bitcoin seeing red this morning. A Bitcoin move back through the day’s $40,074 pivot would support the broader market, however.

  • 20 Ways to Personalize a New House (21 photos)

    When you first move into a new house, it’s only natural to want to put your personal stamp on the space — after all, unless you built your dream home, it’s likely that the finishes, fixtures and paint colors were chosen according to the previous owner’s taste. So where to begin? Here are 20 projects,...

  • Critical entities targeted in suspected Chinese cyber spying

    A cyberespionage campaign blamed on China was more sweeping than previously known, with suspected state-backed hackers exploiting a device meant to boost internet security to penetrate the computers of critical U.S. entities. The Associated Press has learned that the hackers targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country’s largest water agency. Security researchers say dozens of other high-value entities that have not yet been named were also targeted as part of the breach of Pulse Secure, which is used by many companies and governments for secure remote access to their networks.

  • Top U.S. senator fears Big Tech at home as Alexa, Nest dominate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers from both parties pressed Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com on Tuesday about their smart speakers markets, amid concern over the domination of the tech behemoths in this area. Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, noted that Amazon had more than 50% of the smart speaker market while Google had 30%, and stressed the importance of interoperability. "You shouldn't have to choose the right devices for your home based on whether they play nicely with Google or Amazon's digital assistants."

  • Elisity raises $26M Series A to scale its AI cybersecurity platform

    Elisity, a self-styled innovator that provides behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity, has raised $26 million in Series A funding. The funding round was co-led by Two Bear Capital and AllegisCyber Capital, the latter of which has invested in a number of cybersecurity startups, including Panaseer, with previous seed investor Atlantic Bridge also participating. Elisity, which is led by industry veterans from Cisco, Qualys and Viptela, says the funding will help it meet growing enterprise demand for its cloud-delivered Cognitive Trust platform, which it claims is the only platform intelligent enough to understand how assets and people connect beyond corporate perimeters.

  • EU data watchdogs ruling sharpens focus on Facebook, big tech

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants could face more scrutiny and potential sanctions in the European Union after the bloc's top court backed national privacy watchdogs to pursue them, even when they are not the lead regulators. Consumer lobbying group BEUC welcomed Tuesday's ruling by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), which backed the right of national agencies to act, citing enforcement bottlenecks. "Most Big Tech companies are based in Ireland, and it should not be up to that country's authority alone to protect 500 million consumers in the EU," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said after the judgement.