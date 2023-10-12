Boss of world’s largest cinema chain victim of catfish blackmail scam

AMC Theaters boss Adam Aron became the target of a blackmail plot after sending explicit photos to a woman he met online - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The boss of the world’s largest cinema chain has revealed he was blackmailed for hundreds of thousands of dollars after sending sexually explicit photos to a woman.

Adam Aron, the outspoken chief executive of AMC Entertainment, said he fell victim to a failed catfish blackmailing plot last year.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Aron said he had been subjected to “elaborate criminal extortion” relating to “false allegations about my personal life”.

He said: “Rather than give in to blackmail, I personally engaged counsel and other professional advisors and reported the matter to law enforcement.

“I did so knowing I risked personal embarrassment. But with my access to resources, if I did not stand up against blackmail, who could?”

The cinema chief added that the woman had been convicted of a felony and was sentenced in July.

The details of the plot are laid out in a 2022 federal indictment, which was first reported by Semafor.

The documents outline how Mr Aron began texting 34-year-old Sakoya Blackwood, who used the name “Mia”, in March 2022.

Throughout my long career, I have successfully led many prominent companies and am proud of my impeccable reputation. In recent years, AMC's millions of retail shareholders have played a central role in my life. Your passion for our company is one of my key motivators in doing… — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 12, 2023

Mr Aron, who is married, mistook her for another woman and asked if she was a ballerina who had done “unmentionable things” to him, according to the filings.

The two exchanged more messages and Mr Aron eventually sent her explicit photos of himself.

Ms Blackwood is accused of blackmailing the chief executive by demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars and threatening to take the photos to the press and AMC’s board.

She is also accused of a “campaign of harassment [and] intimidation”.

Law enforcement asked Mr Aron to keep the matter confidential, but after sentencing he informed AMC’s board. He said: “This indeed was entirely a personal matter, and the matter is closed.”

In a statement, AMC’s board said: “The board retained independent counsel, WilmerHale, to look into the incident. The board determined it was a personal matter, and considers the issue resolved.”

Mr Aron, who calls himself “The Silverback”, became a well-known figure after being swept up in the so-called meme stock craze of 2021.

The chief executive uses his social media presence to attract a following of retail investors, who call themselves “Apes”.

This popularity has helped to boost AMC’s performance even after the pandemic led to a slump in box office sales.

AMC owns around 950 cinemas worldwide, including the Odeon chain in the UK.

