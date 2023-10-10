Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Bossard Holding's (VTX:BOSN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.5% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Bossard Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bossard Holding is:

26% = CHF96m ÷ CHF373m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bossard Holding's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Bossard Holding has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 6.5% net income growth seen by Bossard Holding over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bossard Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BOSN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BOSN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Bossard Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Bossard Holding has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Bossard Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. Regardless, Bossard Holding's ROE is speculated to decline to 20% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Bossard Holding's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

