Bossard Holding (VTX:BOSN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CHF5.50

The board of Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF5.50 on the 21st of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bossard Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Bossard Holding's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF2.88 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF5.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Bossard Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bossard Holding will make a great income stock. While Bossard Holding is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Bossard Holding has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

