Bostic Says May Take ‘Some Time’ to Know Inflation Heading to 2%

(Bloomberg) — Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said there’s no rush to cut interest rates with the US labor market and economy still strong, and cautioned it’s not yet clear that inflation is heading sustainably to the central bank’s 2% target.

“The evidence from data, our surveys, and our outreach says that victory is not clearly in hand, and leaves me not yet comfortable that inflation is inexorably declining to our 2% objective,” Bostic said in a speech Thursday in New York. “That may be true for some time, even if the January CPI report turns out to be an aberration.”

Fed officials have spent much of the first seven weeks of the year pushing back on market expectations for a rate cut at the Fed’s next policy meeting in March.

Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed needs more confidence that inflation is on track to return to their target, while other policymakers have warned about several risks that could keep inflation stuck above 2%.

While the stronger-than-expected January advance in the consumer price index could turn out to be an outlier, the Atlanta Fed chief said the report was evidence that the Fed’s inflation fight is not finished.

“I require more confidence before declaring victory in this fight for price stability,” said Bostic, who is a voting member on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year.

Bostic said last month that he favored the first cut to occur in the second half of this year. Market participants are betting the central bank will lower interest rates starting in June.

“My expectation is that the rate of inflation will continue to decline, but more slowly than the pace implied by where the markets signal monetary policy should be,” he said to the Money Marketeers of New York University. “Right now, a strong labor market and macroeconomy offer the chance to execute these policy decisions without oppressive urgency.”

Inflation Vigilance

While he said risks to the outlook for inflation and full employment are more balanced, he urged vigilance in the inflation fight. Bostic said inflation pressures are still more broad-based than the Fed would prefer and noted the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean inflation index, which eliminates outlier prices, suggests underlying inflation remains above 2%.

He also pointed to anecdotal evidence. Business contacts carry the “ring of expectant optimism — perhaps even pent-up exuberance” that could unleash a burst of demand that could reverse the progress made on inflation, Bostic warned.

“This constitutes a new upside risk to my outlook that bears scrutiny in coming months,” Bostic said.

The CPI rose by more than forecast across the board in January — on a monthly and annual basis — as did the core measures, which strip out food and energy costs. A key subset of services prices advanced by the most in nearly two years, and shelter costs heated up, government data showed Tuesday.

