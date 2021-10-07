The Bostik Academy Closes 2021 With The Completion Of An Ambitious Online And In-Person Expansion Plan

COLOMBES, France, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the inauguration of the two new Training Centers in the UK and Ireland, the Bostik Academy continues the final roll out of an ambitious growth plan, comprising more than 20 local digital platforms and 10+ in-person Training centers located in France, Germany, Greece, Spain, Netherlands, USA, Ireland and the UK.

These state-of-the-art physical training centers, that expect to receive more than 1500 professionals annually per site, provide tailored specialized trainings, best application methods, and key industry recommendations, supported by Bostik's highly skilled Technical Team.

With more than 70 000+ visitors per month who can watch over 400 video tutorials available in various languages, the Bostik Academy continues to grow by sharing in-depth views of product applications, key industry recommendations, an inside resource with answers to FAQs, technical support contacts, detailed product portfolio, video tutorials, and the opportunity to register for our personalized technical seminars. Spain, Brazil, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, New Zealand are the final 2021 rollout of local digital platforms with specific regional content.

According to Pedro Paredes, Global Training and Support Manager within the Construction & Consumer (C&C) Business Unit, "The training centers will allow the professionals in the construction market to access in-person tailored training, as well as to touch, feel and learn more about the best products for their needs. They will have the opportunity to apply, create full system boards, understand our systems step-by-step, and overall get better results through knowledge!"

Hortense BLAZSIN

Email : hortense.blazsin@bostik.com

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With annual sales of 2 billion euros, a presence in more than 50 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners.

SOURCE Bostik, an Arkema company