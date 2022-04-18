Boston airport officials called in a bomb squad after a 'suspicious' device sparked panic but turned out to be a defective PlayStation

A bomb squad were called to the scene. Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A terminal at Boston Logan International Airport was evacuated after a "suspicious" device was found.

The device turned out to be a defective PlayStation, which showed abnormalities when X-rayed.

People panicked, ran, and left their belongings behind, one witness told NBC News,

Passengers at Boston Logan International Airport were ordered to leave a terminal due to a "suspicious" device, which was later discovered to be a defective PlayStation.

In a video shared on Twitter by a passenger, an airport employee can be heard telling people to leave through a secure checkpoint to be rescreened by TSA agents. People are seen appearing to head toward the checkpoint.

The person addressing passengers can be heard saying: "You have to exit, this is mandatory."

In a statement to Insider, Massachusetts State Police said their bomb squad had been called after security staff spotted a suspicious item in a bag while it went through a screening of checked luggage.

The statement said: "TSA agents at Logan Airport Terminal A who were screening checked luggage for a Delta flight observed a potentially suspicious item in a bag and requested that the State Police Bomb Squad respond."

Troopers responded and, "after investigation and research, determined that the item was a PlayStation video game console with a degraded condition caused by age or damage," the statement added.

The console was apparently in a degraded condition, which caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed, the police said in their statement. They gave the all-clear shortly after 5 p.m., local time.

Nico Pisello, a passenger who was present at the time, told NBC News that people panicked, ran, and left their belongings behind. He also saw a man fall down during the confusion.

He said: "Right out of nowhere, I see the whole crowd, people yelling and screaming like it was out of a movie. No one knows what's going on."

