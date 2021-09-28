The Boston Beer Company and HOA Brands, LLC Recipients of the Legend and Innovator Awards from Questex’s VIBE Conference

VIBE Conference is the #1 Education Program for On-Premise Beverage Executives & Supplier Partners

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex’s VIBE Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, announced that Scott Hempstead, Senior Director, Divisional, Trade and Experiential Marketing at The Boston Beer Company has been awarded the 2021 Legend Award and Bruce Skala, Senior Vice President of Marketing, HOA Brands, LLC has been awarded the 2021 Innovator Award. The VIBE Conference takes place September 27-29, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA.



“After a long interruption due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to bring the beverage community back together,” said Laddie Weiss, Producer, VIBE Conference. “Today we honored two incredibly talented beverage executives – Scott Hempstead and Bruce Skala – with Legend and Innovation awards. We commend them on their achievements and contributions and as they continue to create in the beverage industry.”

The 2021 VIBE Legends Award winner, Scott Hempstead, Senior Director of Divisional, Trade and Experiential Marketing at Boston Beer Company, was recognized for his innovative and consultative approach to National Account leadership over his 11 years as head of On Premise for The Boston Beer Company. On Premise shaped Hempstead’s career beginning in 2004, when he was appointed as Senior National Account Manager. Hempstead was empowered to take risks, learn, and calibrate his overall approach to integrating national restaurant concepts with the Samuel Adams brand. Hempstead was promoted to Director of National Accounts in 2009, and he began building a team grounded by his approaches to consultative selling and mutually beneficial programming.

Hempstead guided the Boston Beer team to focus not only on the large national accounts, but also the emerging restaurant concepts. During Hempstead’s decade plus of National Account team leadership, Boston Beer received many Vendor of The Year awards in recognition of his team's commitment to the customer as well as their innovative and creative approach to working with clients.

“I have been so proud to work for the Boston Beer Company for 23 years. I share the honor of this award with all of my co-workers, and especially the National Account team members, and recognize that my success would not have been possible without the amazing support of the many leaders I have worked with at The Boston Beer Company,” Hempstead said in accepting the award. Scott received the title of Certified Cicerone in 2012 and is proud to serve on the Board of Directors of CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).

Skala has been recognized as an Innovator for his creativity and organizational skills in recognizing the opportunities created by the pandemic and creating programs to fill consumer’s needs.

Skala is a seasoned veteran with more than 24 years of food service and brand marketing experience. As Senior Vice-President, Marketing, for HOA Brands, LLC. Skala has responsibility for the HOA Brands, LLC Field Marketing team, media planning for Company owned locations, and the beverage category. In addition to his responsibilities with HOA Brands, LLC, Skala is Chairman of the HOA Brands, LLC Beverage Committee, planning out system wide beverage promotions. Skala started his career at The Coca-Cola Company, spending thirteen years working in sales and brand marketing positions. After 13 years with Coca-Cola, Skala joined Heineken USA as Marketing Director, and helped with the product launch of Heineken Light. While at Heineken USA, Skala worked with multiple channels of trade, creating promotions to drive sales, and increase awareness for the Heineken portfolio. Skala initiated Heineken’s sports property strategy, creating strategic partnerships with nine professional sports teams and arena’s, and was responsible for developing a branded interactive area, known as the “Heineken Lounge,” the center piece of Philips Arena in Atlanta.

