U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.60
    -90.51 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,311.76
    -557.61 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,555.75
    -414.21 (-2.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.81
    -44.20 (-1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.85
    -0.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.20
    -15.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.0340 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0171 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4750
    +0.4970 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,205.45
    -1,931.75 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.51
    -39.64 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

The Boston Beer Company and HOA Brands, LLC Recipients of the Legend and Innovator Awards from Questex’s VIBE Conference

Questex LLC
·4 min read

VIBE Conference is the #1 Education Program for On-Premise Beverage Executives & Supplier Partners

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex’s VIBE Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, announced that Scott Hempstead, Senior Director, Divisional, Trade and Experiential Marketing at The Boston Beer Company has been awarded the 2021 Legend Award and Bruce Skala, Senior Vice President of Marketing, HOA Brands, LLC has been awarded the 2021 Innovator Award. The VIBE Conference takes place September 27-29, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA.

“After a long interruption due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to bring the beverage community back together,” said Laddie Weiss, Producer, VIBE Conference. “Today we honored two incredibly talented beverage executives – Scott Hempstead and Bruce Skala – with Legend and Innovation awards. We commend them on their achievements and contributions and as they continue to create in the beverage industry.”

The 2021 VIBE Legends Award winner, Scott Hempstead, Senior Director of Divisional, Trade and Experiential Marketing at Boston Beer Company, was recognized for his innovative and consultative approach to National Account leadership over his 11 years as head of On Premise for The Boston Beer Company. On Premise shaped Hempstead’s career beginning in 2004, when he was appointed as Senior National Account Manager. Hempstead was empowered to take risks, learn, and calibrate his overall approach to integrating national restaurant concepts with the Samuel Adams brand. Hempstead was promoted to Director of National Accounts in 2009, and he began building a team grounded by his approaches to consultative selling and mutually beneficial programming.

Hempstead guided the Boston Beer team to focus not only on the large national accounts, but also the emerging restaurant concepts. During Hempstead’s decade plus of National Account team leadership, Boston Beer received many Vendor of The Year awards in recognition of his team's commitment to the customer as well as their innovative and creative approach to working with clients.

“I have been so proud to work for the Boston Beer Company for 23 years. I share the honor of this award with all of my co-workers, and especially the National Account team members, and recognize that my success would not have been possible without the amazing support of the many leaders I have worked with at The Boston Beer Company,” Hempstead said in accepting the award. Scott received the title of Certified Cicerone in 2012 and is proud to serve on the Board of Directors of CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).

Skala has been recognized as an Innovator for his creativity and organizational skills in recognizing the opportunities created by the pandemic and creating programs to fill consumer’s needs.

Skala is a seasoned veteran with more than 24 years of food service and brand marketing experience. As Senior Vice-President, Marketing, for HOA Brands, LLC. Skala has responsibility for the HOA Brands, LLC Field Marketing team, media planning for Company owned locations, and the beverage category. In addition to his responsibilities with HOA Brands, LLC, Skala is Chairman of the HOA Brands, LLC Beverage Committee, planning out system wide beverage promotions. Skala started his career at The Coca-Cola Company, spending thirteen years working in sales and brand marketing positions. After 13 years with Coca-Cola, Skala joined Heineken USA as Marketing Director, and helped with the product launch of Heineken Light. While at Heineken USA, Skala worked with multiple channels of trade, creating promotions to drive sales, and increase awareness for the Heineken portfolio. Skala initiated Heineken’s sports property strategy, creating strategic partnerships with nine professional sports teams and arena’s, and was responsible for developing a branded interactive area, known as the “Heineken Lounge,” the center piece of Philips Arena in Atlanta.

To learn more about the VIBE Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with the VIBE Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/

About VIBE Conference
VIBE Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2021 conference will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa September 27-29.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Michelle Osborne
Questex
mosborne@questex.com
617.219.8305


Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Instead, for a multitude of reasons, U.S. shale is in no position to bail out Europe. Indeed, supplies are so tight that Americans are staring down their own supply squeeze — and the accompanying sky-high utility bills.U.S. st

  • Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Enbridge: Asset Integrity and Reliability

    We believe that pipelines are the safest and most reliable way to transport the oil and natural gas that fuel our economy and enable modern society. While infrequent, spills or releases of oil or g...

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.With winter on the way for much of the world and natural gas prices at record levels, economies across the globe are competing for a finite supply of coal. At the center of the scramble is China, where stockpiles are low and demand is at an all-time high. The dirtiest fossil fuel, which was struggling against cle

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Why Alfi Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Vistar Media to enable advertisers to purchase digital out of home campaigns programmatically. Alfi will be joining the programmatic exchange via Vistar Media's supply-side platform, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory through an open exchange or private marketplace deal. Alfi will also be using Vistar Media's ad serving technology to drive an advertising planning, buying and reporting experien

  • Could China’s energy crisis could prove bigger than Evergrande? Goldman joins Nomura in cutting growth forecasts

    News that factories have been shut in parts of China are sending a chill up Wall Street's spine, driving concerns that the country's economic growth is going to struggle.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • China Power Crisis to Kick Off Global Race for Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power crisis looks set to spur it to import more coal from a wider range of producers, putting it into competition with European and Indian buyers that are also snapping up more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pand

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the