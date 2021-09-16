BOSTON BEER INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased The Boston Beer Company, Inc. securities (NYSE:SAM) between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of SAM. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer

The case alleges that Boston Beer and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (ii) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (iii) Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted.

Interested Boston Beer investors have until November 15, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664212/BOSTON-BEER-INVESTOR-ALERT-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed

