U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3600
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,104.88
    +1,365.99 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Boston Consulting Group Announces Matthias Tauber As Head of the Firm's "Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa" Region

·4 min read

Industrial Goods Expert Matthias Tauber Steps up from Leading BCG in Germany, Austria, and Central & Eastern Europe

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, has named Matthias Tauber to head its combined "Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa" units starting January 2022.

Boston Consulting Group Announces Matthias Tauber As Head of the Firm&#x002019;s &#x00201c;Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa&#x00201d; Region
Boston Consulting Group Announces Matthias Tauber As Head of the Firm’s “Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa” Region

Matthias will lead more than 10,000 employees across nearly 50 offices within the region, which today represents around 40% of BCG's global business. It has seen strong growth over the past years, driven especially by an expansion of the firm's digital transformation, AI, and climate services. Matthias, 42, who was raised in Italy and educated in Austria and France, joined BCG in 2003 and was appointed Managing Director and Partner in 2012. For the past three years, he has been responsible for BCG's business unit Germany & Austria (G&A) and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).

"I've been fortunate to work with Matthias over almost two decades and had the opportunity to see his dedication and inspiration making a difference for our clients and our teams. He has led the business in G&A and CEE to new levels of innovation, growth, and market share," said Christoph Schweizer, who will become BCG CEO effective October 1, 2021. "Thanks to Matthias' initiatives, the connectivity between markets like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, or South Africa has strengthened, and we see an incredible amount of collaboration in the region. I'm very much looking forward to working with Matthias in his new role." Matthias will join Sharon Marcil and Neeraj Aggarwal, who respectively chair BCG in North America and Asia Pacific, as BCG regional leaders.

Matthias' appointment builds on the three successful years as head of BCG for G&A and CEE where he grew the firm's digital business to 40% of revenue and expanded new business areas, including Climate and Risk & Compliance in the region. Under Matthias' leadership, BCG launched the "Climate Conference" in Berlin with one of Germany's leading news magazines, bringing together European business leaders to discuss their role in combatting climate change. He also drove BCG's diversity efforts and increased the diversity of the firm's leadership, with more than 30% of management roles in his area now held by women. He initiated the "BCG Diversity Council" for G&A and is co-head of the jury for "Germany's Most Influential Women in Business."

From 2013 to 2019, Matthias was part of the firm's Industrial Goods Global Leadership team. He holds a degree in civil engineering from the Vienna University of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD University in Fontainebleau and Singapore.

"Every CEO I talk with has an overflowing inbox of strategic opportunities and challenges, from the need to work on their climate agendas, to digitally transforming their businesses, to dealing with supply-chain challenges, and to safely bringing workers back to offices and production facilities," said Matthias. "Our role as a strategic consulting partner to our clients has never been more critical to their future prospects, and I'm excited to lead that response across this region."

In his new role Matthias will succeed Christoph Schweizer, who previously led the CEMA (Central Europe, Middle East, and Affiliates) region and has been elected as BCG's new Global CEO (effective October 1, 2021), and Hubi Meinecke, who previously led BCG's WESA (Western Europe, South America, and Africa) region. Over the coming weeks, Christoph and Matthias will work together with the group of Managing Directors and Partners in G&A and CEE to select and appoint a new head for this business unit.

Earlier this year, BCG announced global sales of $8.6 billion for 2020, with underlying revenue growth of 8% at constant exchange rates.

For more information, please contact Brian Bannister at bannister.brian@bcg.com or +44 7733 886145.

Photo of Matthias Tauber: https://bcg01.egnyte.com/dl/aS08rhGO5C/?

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-consulting-group-announces-matthias-tauber-as-head-of-the-firms-europe-middle-east-south-america-africa-region-301378059.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Canadian Pacific Wins Buyout War for K.C. Southern, Defeating CN

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of twists and turns, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. sealed a $27 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern, claiming a prize that would create the first railroad spanning the U.S., Canada and Mexico.Kansas City Southern terminated a $30 billion agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. that had run aground after U.S. regulators rejected a crucial provision.“We’re increasing competition, not reducing competition. Shippers have more options. It’s pro-growth. It’s p

  • Why Wynn Resorts Stock Is Tanking Again Today

    Investors hate uncertainty, and Chinese officials are introducing more to Macao's gambling industry.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 10 Years

    It's possible to get rich quickly by investing in stocks, but it isn't very likely to happen. One key factor to consider before putting your hard-earned money into any company is whether it benefits from a competitive edge. Two stocks that I believe have what it takes are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Hot stocks are alluring, but it's important to remember that grabbing onto them can also leave you burned.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.