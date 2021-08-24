U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,330.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,362.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.50
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.48
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7890
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,909.57
    -1,706.65 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.24
    -44.46 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,877.83
    +145.73 (+0.53%)
     

Boston Consulting Group Announces Sharon Marcil as North America Regional Chair

·3 min read

Sharon Marcil Succeeds Joe Davis to Become First Woman to Lead the Region

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, has announced Sharon Marcil will be the next North America Regional Chair, effective October 1, 2021. Marcil has worked at BCG for over 25 years in a variety of roles. Most recently she was the Head of Global Marketing and the Global Client Team, and is a member of the firm's Executive and Operating Committees. For over ten years, Marcil was a leader in BCG's consumer practice, and is currently the Chief Client Officer for the US Federal Government.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)

"I've always been inspired by Sharon's leadership style. She is both client- and people-centric, thoughtful, direct, pragmatic, and collaborative. Sharon cares deeply about our people: she mentors, builds, and empowers talent at all levels of the organization," said CEO-elect Christoph Schweizer, who takes office October 1, 2021. "I'm incredibly confident in Sharon's ability to lead the North America region forward, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic. I also want to thank Joe for the incredible impact he has had on our business and our people. His empathy, drive, and commitment to BCG's values and purpose have truly transformed the region."

Marcil has deep expertise across the consumer and public sectors, and an impressive track record leading successful business transformations for BCG clients. Under Marcil's leadership of the Women@BCG affinity group, BCG closed the retention gap between male and female consulting staff; and made comprehensive progress in recruiting, retaining, and elevating women to leadership positions.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead BCG in North America as the firm helps clients navigate this unprecedented time and continues to provide unmatched opportunities for our greatest asset, our people," said Marcil. "Our focus will be to build on BCG's position of strength to deliver the greatest amount of impact to our clients and communities."

Marcil replaces current North America Regional Chair, Joe Davis, and will oversee BCG's operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During Davis' tenure, beginning in 2016, the region saw very significant growth in revenue and people. He led BCG in significantly growing its industry coverage, offerings, and capabilities—investing aggressively to expand BCG's ability to serve its clients and people. Davis has been instrumental in advancing BCG's critical Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion agenda; and last year led BCG to become one of the first consulting firms to self-publish statistics related to racial and gender representation across titles and business functions.

For more information, please contact Nidhi Sinha at sinha.nidhi@bcg.com or +1 646 899 8218.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-consulting-group-announces-sharon-marcil-as-north-america-regional-chair-301362195.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • LPL Financial’s Chief Investment Officer Burt White to Retire

    White, 52, has been with the company since 2007, and has been responsible for the strategic direction and growth of LPL’s research, marketing, and investment platforms.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Black Woman Nicole Cokley Dunlap as Chief Diversity Officer

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announced that it has named Nicole Cokley Dunlap as its Chief Diversity Officer, who will lead the Company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE & I) strategy.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)?

    Every investor in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited ( TSE:WM ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation

    "Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the company's nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view," Hall, who was removed as chairman earlier this year, said in an letter to the board. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Velodyne shares were up about 14% on Monday after having tumbled about 80% since the company went public in September through a merger with a blank-check company.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

    What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products? This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition. The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from l

  • Netflix Hires PepsiCo Veteran Sergio Ezama as Chief Talent Officer

    Netflix is looking for a more global outlook on hiring and HR: The streamer has hired Sergio Ezama, a 20-year veteran of PepsiCo, as its new chief talent officer. Ezama will start at Netflix in September, leading the company’s human resources, recruiting, culture and coaching teams, reporting to COO and chief product officer Greg Peters. […]

  • EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery

    (Reuters) -EasyJet on Monday named former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Stephen Hester to succeed John Barton as chairman, as the budget airline seeks experienced leadership to help it navigate post-pandemic recovery. Hester, 60, has more than three decades of experience in several industries, most recently serving as the chief executive of RSA Insurance. "I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen (Hester) at this important time in our history, as we continue to ... take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead following the pandemic," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

  • Deutsche Bank Hires ICBCI’s Ian Long as Asia IB Vice Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- Ian Long, head of Asia equity capital markets at ICBC International Securities Ltd., has left the bank to join Deutsche Bank AG.The Hong Kong-based banker will be vice chairman for investment banking coverage and advisory in Asia at Deutsche Bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Long had previously worked at the German lender as head of China equity capital markets until he left in June 2014.In his new role, Long will help drive private and public fundrasing

  • Former RBS boss Stephen Hester takes on next challenge at easyJet

    Stephen Hester, the banker brought in to run Royal Bank of Scotland following its 2008 bailout, has been appointed chairman of easyJet as the battered airline industry navigates its way out of the pandemic.

  • Extra Crunch roundup: Zūm CEO interview, Cisco's M&A ethos, neoinsurance bad romance

    Today, urgent care centers occupy Main Street storefronts and 33% of all medical expenditures occur in hospitals. It's clear that the additional overhead is generating higher prices, but not necessarily better results, according to Sumi Das and Nina Gerson, who lead healthcare investments at Capital G. Today, in-home care comprises just 3% of overall healthcare spending, but Gerson and Das estimate that will expand to 10% in the next 10 years.

  • Ceres and UC Berkeley School of Law Announce Fall Session of ESG Course for Corporate Directors

    Ceres and UC Berkeley School of Law are pleased to announce that registration is open for the fall session of “ESG: Navigating the Board’s Role,” an online course to help corporate directors better...

  • Time’s Up Head Tina Tchen Staying Put Amid Escalating Controversies

    After a show of support from key players in the organization Monday, Tina Tchen, the embattled president and CEO of Time’s Up Now and the Time’s Up Foundation, will remain in her position, Variety has learned. An emergency meeting was called Monday morning after a series of missteps by Time’s Up compromised the group, enumerated by […]

  • Woolworths to drop South Africa CEO position when Rylands retires

    Retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Monday it will continue to operate without a chief executive for its South Africa operations when incumbent CEO steps down, as it streamlines its operations. Zyda Rylands, who is also an executive director of the group, has decided to retire on Sept. 30 for personal reasons, but at the request of the board has agreed to remain with the group through to 2024, Woolworths said. "For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the WSA (Woolworths South Africa) Foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading food retailer," it added.

  • GRYT Health Announces New Additions to Board of Directors and Employee Team

    Digital oncology organization growth allows for new employees and promotions

  • Corporate directors don't see stopping wayward CEOs as their job – contrary to popular belief

    The realities of a boardroom are different than what many people assume. xu wu/Moment via Getty ImagesIn December 2001, Enron Corp. collapsed into bankruptcy – at the time the biggest U.S. publicly traded company to ever do so – following years of fraudulent accounting. Two decades later, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces criminal charges that she defrauded investors as she built her blood-testing startup. In both cases, the companies’ respective boards of directors have been blamed for allowi

  • Gundlach: We're running our economy 'like we're not interested in maintaining global reserve currency status'

    The 'Bond King' thinks there's 'easily' 25% downside in the U.S. dollar.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc