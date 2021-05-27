U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

Boston Consulting Group Elects Christoph Schweizer as Next Chief Executive Officer

·6 min read

BCG's Head of Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East Will Succeed Rich Lesser Following Era of Extraordinary Growth and Impact

MUNICH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced that Christoph Schweizer has been elected the firm's next chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2021. Schweizer, 48, has been BCG's head of Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East since 2017. The native of Germany has worked for BCG for over 23 years, including in BCG's New York office from 2007 to 2012, and is currently based in Munich. He has worked with clients on every continent.

Boston Consulting Group Elects Christoph Schweizer as Next Chief Executive Officer

Schweizer was elected in a process in which every one of the nearly 1,500 managing director & partners had an equal vote in the firm's CEO election, reflecting BCG's unique model of governance and partnership.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our partners for the trust they've placed in me to lead this world-class organization as we enter a new chapter of unprecedented change, challenge, and opportunity for our clients and for the world," said CEO-elect Schweizer. "It's an honor to build on Rich's incredible legacy of growth and expansion of capabilities, and in leading BCG with such integrity. As a firm, we will continue to support clients and global leaders in their moments of truth and in solving their most important and complex problems, to attract and champion diverse talent, and to tackle the world's toughest challenges, such as climate change."

Schweizer served as head of BCG's global practice areas from 2014 to 2017 and as global head of the firm's Health Care practice from 2011 to 2014. Since joining BCG in 1997, Schweizer has developed a proven track record of growing and transforming major international businesses, particularly across the health care industry and with private equity firms. Today, he is responsible for 23 countries that make up 30% of firm revenues, including 39 offices and several specialty businesses, such as BCG Platinion and INVERTO, and has successfully led and expanded BCG's reach and impact in the region. He has served as a member of the firm's Executive Committee and Operating Committee since 2014. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Koblenz. Schweizer lives in Munich with his wife and three children.

Lesser to Become Global Chair

Schweizer, who will be BCG's seventh CEO in its 58-year history, will succeed Rich Lesser, who will become global chair after completing three terms and nearly nine years as CEO.

"As our next CEO, Christoph brings integrity, vision, and bold leadership to help our clients successfully navigate out of the global crisis and thrive in the new reality. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Christoph as he has successfully built strong, diverse teams and robust, resilient businesses in a wide range of countries around the world, as well as cutting-edge capabilities in our practices," said Lesser. "It's been an honor to lead BCG, and I look forward to continuing to serve our clients, our people, and our purpose as global chair."

Lesser has led a major expansion of BCG, tripling the firm's business and more than doubling its workforce to over 22,000 employees during his tenure. The firm has expanded its footprint from 42 to 51 countries, with a major emphasis on diversity and inclusion in all its markets. Today, women represent 44% of BCG's global staff and 35% of its Executive Committee; the number of female managing director & partners has grown at almost three times the rate of male managing director & partners.

Central to BCG's success has been a rapid expansion in capabilities. BCG is now a clear leader in helping companies capture value from digital and analytics. The firm launched and scaled BCG Digital Ventures to collaborate with clients to build and accelerate the growth of digital business, and BCG GAMMA to deliver cutting-edge advanced analytics, machine-learning, and AI capabilities. BCG Platinion brings industry-leading technology know-how to support digital transformations in partnership with BCG's sector and function teams. Today, client activities embedding technology, digital, and analytics now represent nearly 40% of BCG's revenues, up from less than 10% a decade ago.

Lesser has championed BCG's pioneering leadership on climate change, including its industry-first commitment to reach net-zero impact by 2030, the launch of the BCG Center for Climate & Sustainability, and serving as the consultancy partner for COP26. Lesser serves as the chief advisor to the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

Lesser also oversaw the creation of BCG TURN, a rapid performance acceleration unit; the launch of BCG's now nearly $2 billion Principal Investor and Private Equity practice; the acquisition of BrightHouse, a pioneer in business purpose consulting; the launch of the BCG Henderson Institute think tank; and the launch of the Center for Public Impact, the not-for-profit foundation. He has accelerated BCG's strong investments in social impact through its long-standing global partnerships, like the World Food Programme, Save the Children, and the World Wildlife Fund, along with collaborations with hundreds of NGOs and other organizations across the world. For more on Rich Lesser, please visit: https://www.bcg.com/en-us/about/people/experts/rich-lesser.

BCG's current chairman, Hans-Paul Bürkner, will assume the role of managing director and global chair emeritus.

For further information, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-consulting-group-elects-christoph-schweizer-as-next-chief-executive-officer-301301225.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Carl Icahn Says He May Get Into Cryptocurrencies in a ‘Big Way’

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn is interested in getting into cryptocurrency in a “big way,” and may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.While Icahn hasn’t bought any cryptocurrency yet, the billionaire investor said in a Bloomberg TV interview that he studies Bitcoin, Ethereum and the crypto sector as a whole to determine where the opportunities are. Alternative currencies are gaining popularity as a natural manifestation of inflation in the economy, he added.Any criticism around cryptocurrency having no underlying value is a “little wrong-headed,” Icahn said.“Well, what’s the value of a dollar? The only value of the dollar is because you can use it to pay taxes,” he said. “I’m looking at the whole business, and how I might get involved in it.”Icahn also said he believes people are looking at alternative currencies because parts of the equities market are being traded at “ridiculous prices.” He referred not only to those being driven up as so-called meme stocks, but also certain strategies being offered by money managers.“I don’t think Reddit and Robinhood and those guys are necessarily bad, I think they do serve a purpose,” Icahn said. “Money is funneling back into companies. Some of these companies might be OK, but a number of them, the risk-reward is absurd.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of initial public offerings this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.Deal FlowThe proposed national-security rules are unlikely to have much of an impact on deal flow in the near term assuming they are used circumspectly, according to Nick O’Donnell, a London-based partner at law firm Baker McKenzie. “Although a refresh of the rules is overdue, the changes should be proportionate,” he said.The shift will align London more closely with other major trading venues such as New York, which prohibits floats of companies with connections to people on the specially designated nationals and blocked persons list maintained by the U.S. Treasury, said Markus Bauman, head of European strategic relationships at law firm Goodwin.The U.S. has tightened restrictions on Chinese firms listed on its exchanges, with legislation that requires the companies to allow inspectors to review their financial audits. China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security interests.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering proposals that would require firms seeking IPOs outside mainland China to submit listing documents to ensure they’re compliant with local laws and regulations, and to prevent any leaks of sensitive data that might be of national security interest, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.(Updates with details of global listing reforms in last four paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supercharged Commodities May Rescue Ringgit Hit by Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s worsening Covid outbreak is taking a toll on the ringgit but buoyant commodity prices may offer some support.Elevated crude and palm oil prices are likely to boost the nation’s export earnings and offer some reprieve to a currency that has trailed all its Asian peers this month, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The ringgit has slid about 1.3% versus the dollar in May as Malaysia overtook the global pandemic hotspot of India in confirmed infections per capita.The currency has come under siege on concerns that the curbs on movements aimed at tackling a fierce new wave of infections will hurt an economy showing nascent signs of a recovery. Still, the authorities may welcome a weaker ringgit as it would help make exports more competitive.“USD/MYR is near key resistance at 4.15, but any further weakness in the ringgit will be limited by favorable commodity prices for the country’s major exports,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ in Singapore. “Oil and palm oil prices are still elevated despite the recent fall.”The ringgit was little changed at 4.1423 per dollar in late morning in Asia on Thursday. It slid to 4.1497 on Monday, the weakest level since April 1.Brent crude is trading at around $69 per barrel, near the year’s high of $71.38, while crude palm oil is at 4001 ringgit ($966) a ton after rallying as high as 4,525 ringgit this month.Palm oil, of which Malaysia is the world’s second-biggest producer, has risen more than 10% this quarter on supply concerns and a rally in competing vegetable oils.Still, restrictions on the plantations industry to rein in the surge in cases may act as a near-term drag. All workforce in agri-commodity sectors including palm oil, rubber, cocoa, and biodiesel will operate at 60% capacity, the government said Wednesday.(Adds restriction on plantations sector in final paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Meme Stocks’ Extend Grip on Wall Street as GME, AMC Take Off

    GameStop and AMC are each advancing by double-digit percentages today, up 16.5% and 18.7%, respectively.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • RPT-New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

    The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board, accusing it of not moving fast enough to diversify away from fossil fuels. Inclusive Capital Partners sided with Exxon after its founder Jeffrey Ubben joined the energy giant's board in March, and argued it was already working with the company to improve its technology in areas such as carbon capture.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • Crypto investor sues IRS over tax enforcement rules

    Investor argues that taxation of newly created tokens contradicts U.S. tax law.