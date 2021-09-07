U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,058.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,671.00
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.40
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3280
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,713.18
    -5,965.21 (-11.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.33
    -171.62 (-12.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Boston Government Services Now Cyber Certified

·2 min read

BGS Only Fourth Company in Nation Approved for Compliance Program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Government Services, LLC (BGS), headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, is the fourth company in the nation to pass the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). BGS is now a certified CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) authorized to conduct compliance assessments for federal contractors. The DoD established the CMMC program to address critical Supply Chain Management issues and reduce the estimated $600 billion in annual cybercrime losses impacting the nation's security. CMMC facilitates cyber resilience of federal contractors to safeguard against cybersecurity threats to the U.S. national security. The CMMC certification is becoming a mandatory requirement to secure or renew a DoD contract.

Boston Government Services Logo
Boston Government Services Logo

In August, the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) determined that BGS met all the requirements of security practices and processes for the CMMC Level 3 certification and the desired rigor to conduct assessments for organizations seeking certification. The CMMC Accreditation Body has credentialed BGS as an Authorized C3PAO ready to conduct CMMC assessments. BGS has been a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) since December of 2020 and has been providing advice, consulting, and recommendations to clients, as well as implementing security requirements.

"This certification allows BGS to play a larger role in protecting our nation's information and infrastructure security. BGS VP, Bridgitte Mase, and her team deserve all the credit for this milestone." said Harry Boston, President of Boston Government Services, LLC.

BGS provides solutions for secure operations that embrace digital transformation and address emerging threats to secure what matters. BGS has extensive experience in cybersecurity and IT modernization for missions of national importance. More about BGS at https://www.bgs-llc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-government-services-now-cyber-certified-301370800.html

SOURCE Boston Government Services

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Ford Hires Away Apple's Top Car Chief

    Sep.07 -- &nbsp;Ford Motor Co.&nbsp;is hiring the head of&nbsp;Apple Inc.’s car project away from the iPhone maker. Doug Field will become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Ed Ludlow reports.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge’s stock price rose as much as 50 cents to C$50.62 in Toronto, the highest since March 2020, before erasing gains.The deal marks a shift in focus toward the U.S. market for Enbridge as it wraps up construction

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.