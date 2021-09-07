Boston Government Services Now Cyber Certified

BGS Only Fourth Company in Nation Approved for Compliance Program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Government Services, LLC (BGS), headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, is the fourth company in the nation to pass the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). BGS is now a certified CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) authorized to conduct compliance assessments for federal contractors. The DoD established the CMMC program to address critical Supply Chain Management issues and reduce the estimated $600 billion in annual cybercrime losses impacting the nation's security. CMMC facilitates cyber resilience of federal contractors to safeguard against cybersecurity threats to the U.S. national security. The CMMC certification is becoming a mandatory requirement to secure or renew a DoD contract.

In August, the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) determined that BGS met all the requirements of security practices and processes for the CMMC Level 3 certification and the desired rigor to conduct assessments for organizations seeking certification. The CMMC Accreditation Body has credentialed BGS as an Authorized C3PAO ready to conduct CMMC assessments. BGS has been a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) since December of 2020 and has been providing advice, consulting, and recommendations to clients, as well as implementing security requirements.

"This certification allows BGS to play a larger role in protecting our nation's information and infrastructure security. BGS VP, Bridgitte Mase, and her team deserve all the credit for this milestone." said Harry Boston, President of Boston Government Services, LLC.

BGS provides solutions for secure operations that embrace digital transformation and address emerging threats to secure what matters. BGS has extensive experience in cybersecurity and IT modernization for missions of national importance. More about BGS at https://www.bgs-llc.com.

