U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4100
    +0.5200 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,455.57
    +20.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.42
    -22.01 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Boston Hemp Inc. acquires Delta-8 High Life Holdings LLC in $2.8 million hemp industry acquisition

·2 min read

BOSTON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc, one of largest Delta-8 and hemp wholesalers in the United States, has acquired High Life Holdings LLC, expanding their already extensive market share within the industry. The acquisition would especially raise Boston Hemp's profile in the vape sector, further expanding their HHC, Delta-8, THC-O, and CBD selection, and making them one of the largest online retailers for vape carts and disposable vape products in the industry.

Boston Hemp Inc Acquires High Life Holdings LLC
Boston Hemp Inc Acquires High Life Holdings LLC

Boston Hemp is located just south of Boston, MA and services over 15,000 stores nationwide. This merger will surely expand Boston Hemp's wholesale network, and in particular, elongate their already visible footprint in the Delta-8 and HHC market. "From a business standpoint, it was a no brainer," said John Lamparelli, CFO at Boston Hemp Inc. "We have been doing business closely together for years and have built a solid relationship, so when the opportunity presented itself, we made the conscious decision of acquiring the brand and expanding our market share extensively" he added.

Outside of its wholesale network, Boston Hemp is a leading online retailer in the industry specializing in hemp derived cannabinoids. As an online dispensary, they have the unique opportunity of servicing all 50 states under the Farm Bill Act signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2018. Every product is hemp-derived and meets the federal regulations of <0.3% Delta-9 THC. Alongside vape carts and disposables vape products, they offer flower, hash, shatter, wax, oils, edibles and essentially any other product available at your traditional marijuana dispensary. As the industry continues to grow and thrive, Boston Hemp has lead the way in terms of innovation, revolutionizing the marijuana industry through the introduction of cutting-edge cannabinoids such as HHC and compliant hemp-derived Delta-9 THC edibles.

The addition of High Life LLC will certainly add to their rapid growth and innovative product line. You can browse their entire lineup of products on the Boston Hemp website.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-acquires-delta-8-high-life-holdings-llc-in-2-8-million-hemp-industry-acquisition-301526559.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Why A Lithium Battery Shortage May Wreck The Great EV Race

    Automakers are scrambling as lithium battery and rare earth shortages may wreck the great EV race. There's no quick fix.

  • My Top Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Several popular companies have announced stock splits this year, including search giant Alphabet, retail titan Amazon, and electric car pioneer Tesla. Earlier this week Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) joined the club with a proposed 10-for-1 split set to take effect on Jun. 28, pending shareholder approval. Of course, splitting a stock does not change the value of a business, but it can energize investors by make shares more accessible, especially for those that lack access to fractional shares.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Nabors Industries Is an Overlooked Energy Play That Could Surprise on the Upside

    Did you know that Nabors Industries owns and operates the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleet and they are a leading provider of offshore platform workover and drilling rigs? The trading volume has become stronger this calendar year and confirms the price gains we have seen. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NBR, below, we can see an impressive rally the past two years.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources

    Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said. The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River, suspended production on March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide. The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • EU embargo on Russian oil, gas will take 'months'

    The EU is working on broadening sanctions on Russia to include oil and gas embargoes but such measures would take "several months", European officials told AFP on Friday.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Retirement investment strategies to consider as inflation rises

    Crewe Advisors Partner and CFA Louise Goudy Willmering joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss investment strategies to help those saving for retirement battle inflation.