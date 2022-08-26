U.S. markets closed

Boston Hemp Inc. announces the expansion of their wholesale division to include territories nationwide.

·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is announced today that Boston Hemp Inc. has expanded their wholesale business to included territories nationwide. The company has built a strong business presence in the northeastern corridor of the country, and they hope that by exposing their brand to other states that sales will continue to grow.

Boston Hemp Inc - Industry Expanding with New Cannabinoids
Boston Hemp Inc - Industry Expanding with New Cannabinoids

Boston Hemp Inc.'s wholesale division is responsible for sales on both a wholesale and bulk basis. Their product line includes infused hemp flower, waxes and concentrates, vapes and a full line of edibles. While all their products contain CBD, they are known for products which are infused with hemp derived stoner cannabinoids including Delta-8 THC, HHC and THC-O. Consumers have reported feelings of euphoria, increased appetite and better sleep after using their infused products.

Data continues to show that there is a strong interest in CBD hemp products infused with stoner cannabinoids Delta-8 THC, HHC and THC-O. When their infused hemp products have been placed in traditional retail applications such as convenience stores or smoke shops, Boston Hemp Inc.'s products have continued to be top sellers.

There has been continued controversy over the legality of products that contain stoner cannabinoids D-8, HHC and THC-O. Under the guidelines of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp and hemp derived products are legal. Boston Hemp Inc.'s products are all hemp derived and therefore are legal.

The newly expanded wholesale division of the company will be headed up by one of the business owners, Kevin Coyle. Kevin brings years of sales experience from the hemp industry and a passion for sales. His work introducing the brand to the wholesale marketplace was instrumental to the early stages of growth of the company. For wholesale inquiries please contact Kevin Coyle at Kevin@BostonHempire.com or by way of cell at 508-846-6628. You may also visit their web site to place a wholesale inquiry.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a nationally known hemp retailer specializing in flower, concentrates, vapes and edibles that are infused with stoner cannabinoids D-8, HHC, and THC-O. They 100% insured and lab tested. Their products are available for sale on-line at www.BostonHempInc.com and at their retail location in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-announces-the-expansion-of-their-wholesale-division-to-include-territories-nationwide-301613342.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.

