Boston Hemp Inc. announces rebranding and website strategy

·2 min read

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc. is pleased to announce a complete rebranding of its packaging and a new web site launch. Formally known as Boston Hempire, Boston Hemp Inc. has organized and showcased all its products with bold, branded packaging and an easy-to-use web site. The new web site is faster, more easily navigated and is user friendly. Customers will find a wide selection of hemp flower, concentrates, edibles and vapes that are available as pure CBD products or can be infused with terpenes and various additional cannabinoids such as the popular Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O. With the addition of cannabinoids to hemp products customers have found that they experience a mild buzz, less anxiety and an overall light feeling when smoking or ingesting them.

Boston Hemp Inc. rebranding products and web site.

In addition to packaging, some of the changes to Boston Hemp Inc.'s products include reformulated tinctures with higher CBD doses. The selection of gummies has been curated into a collection of various hemp candies that are available either as pure CBD or can be infused with additional cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O.

The company continues to offer the finest flower strains in the industry. Most of their flower is grown in Vermont. Current strains include the heady and earthy Purple Rhino, strong and pungent Powerline Haze and many others.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a nationally recognized hemp dealer that packs and ships premium hemp products all over the world. Based in Hanover, Massachusetts, Boston Hemp Inc. is open daily to the public for walk in business. For wholesale inquiries please inquire to Kevin Coyle at Kevin@BostonHempire.com or by way of cell 508-846-6628.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-announces-rebranding-and-website-strategy-301590526.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc

