Boston Hemp Inc. partners with Herb.co to bring national attention to their brand

·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is announced today that Boston Hemp Inc., one of the nation's top retailers of premium hemp products has partnered with Herb.co to promote their brand on a national level. Herb is one of the top websites in the world and is focused on delivering robust content specifically related to the world of Cannabis.

Boston Hemp Inc teams up with Herb.co for marketing partnership.

Through this partnership, Boston Hemp Inc. is working with Herb's development team to create rich content that focuses on the features of Boston Hemp Inc.'s wide variety of premium hemp products including hemp flower infused with potent cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O, wax/dabs, edibles and vapes.

Herb is an online cannabis community that seeks to breakdown the stigma around weed by acting as a thoughtful curator of cannabis products, experiences and culture. They help users discover the best products, new products, information on strains, how-to guides and experiences in their cities through content and community.

Through this partnership Boston Hemp Inc. hopes to further amplify their growing brand to a community of like-minded individuals. Through strategic marketing exposure they hope to increase site traffic and acquire new customers.

Boston Hemp Inc. is one of the nation's top retailers of premium hemp products. They have a wide variety of hemp flower strains that can be infused with additional cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O, gummies that are filled with fruity flavor and pack a punch, concentrates, tinctures and vapes. They sell their products all over the world. Their products are available for sale on-line at www.BostonHempInc.com and at their retail location in Hanover, Massachusetts. Wholesale inquiries are welcome and can be made by emailing Kevin@BostonHempire.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-partners-with-herbco-to-bring-national-attention-to-their-brand-301600883.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.

