Boston Market must shut down 27 NJ locations over $2.5M in unpaid wages, penalties

Rotisserie chicken chain Boston Market is facing over $2.5 million in unpaid wages, damages, fees and penalties from the New Jersey Labor Department and had to shut down work at 27 locations across New Jersey as of Monday, officials announced Tuesday.

That includes more than $607,000 in back wages owed to 314 workers at the struggling fast-casual chain, according to state labor officials.

Officials first received a complaint in November 2022 from a Boston Market worker, whom the Tuesday press release does not identify. Since then, there have been nearly three dozen additional complaints.

The complaints include unpaid and late wage payments, failure to pay minimum wage, failure to pay earned sick leave, failure to maintain records for earned sick leave and hindrance of the investigation, the statement says.

The Boston Market, located at 2650 SW College Rd. in Ocala, Fla., has closed its doors. A sign on the front door read "No Pay, No Work. Employees!" [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023

“With restaurants across the country, Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers,” said Joseph Petrecca, assistant commissioner of the Labor Department's Division of Wage & Hour and Contract Compliance.

Damages also include $1.2 million in “liquidated damages,” an administrative fee of $182,000 and administrative penalties of over $549,000.

Representatives from Boston Market couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the initial findings were sent to Boston Chicken of New Jersey, to the CEO Jignesh Pandya of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and to the registered agent of the company at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing. It is not immediately clear when the findings were sent to these parties.

Stop-work orders are initiated by the state Labor Department to “halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations," the statement reads.

State officials can levy additional fines of $5,000 per day against employers if they stay open in violation of the order.

The news comes after the chain faced closures in Central Jersey and South Jersey. Boston Market was evicted from Howell and Toms River locations for failure to pay rent.

Story continues

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Boston Market is facing a slew of lawsuits from unpaid vendors and from previous employees. Many current and former executives the outlet interviewed had questioned the chain’s ability to survive ever since it was bought by the Rohan Group in 2020.

Between 2007 and 2013, the store closed 630 of its 1,000 locations without opening a single store, according to the article.

The locations where the stop-work orders were issued are as followed:

491 Ridge Road, North Arlington

314 Essex St., Lodi

180 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn

321 Broad St., Ridgefield

20 Wyckoff Ave., Waldwick

395 Route 17, Mahwah

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson

275 Livingston St., Northvale

471 Central Ave., East Orange

247 Route 10 East, Succasunna

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover

1160 Route 46, Clifton

1342 Clifton Ave., Clifton

523 Chestnut St., Union

770 Route 33, Hamilton

1729 N. Olden Ave., Ewing Township

300 Route 18, East Brunswick

878 US Route 1 North, Edison

1560 St. Georges Ave., Avenel

4159 Route 9, Howell

1103 Broad St., Shrewsbury

900 Easton Ave. #165, Somerset

514 High St., Mount Holly

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury

301 S. Main Road, Vineland

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Boston Market stores owe over $607K in unpaid wages, must shut down