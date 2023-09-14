Boston Market can reopen these NJ stores after returning unpaid wages to 314 workers

New Jersey officials have lifted a stop-work order for 27 Boston Market locations in the state after they were told to shut down last month over unpaid wages.

The state Labor Department last month cited the fast-food chain for $2.5 million in unpaid wages, damages, fees and penalties, and ordered the stores to shut down.

On Thursday, the state said it would allow the locations to reopen, after recouping more than $630,000 in back pay for 314 workers. Labor Department spokesperson Thomas Wright declined to say what had happened to the rest of the damages cited last month but added that the investigation was "ongoing."

“We’re glad this investigation resulted in every dollar making it into the pockets of those who earned the money," state Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement Thursday. “Hopefully this action puts other bad actors on notice: ‘if you don't pay your workers, we will shut you down.’"

Boston Market CEO Jignesh "Jay" Pandya, wh purchased the chain in 2020, confirmed that the New Jersey stores had reopened, according to industry news site Restaurant Business.

Stop-work orders are initiated by the state Labor Department to “halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations," Labor officials previously said.

Officials first received a complaint in November 2022 from a Boston Market worker in Hamilton Township, whom the Thursday press release did not identify. Since then, there have been nearly three dozen additional complaints, the state said.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Boston Market faces a slew of lawsuits from unpaid vendors and ex-employees. Many current and former executives the outlet interviewed have questioned the chain’s ability to survive since it was bought by Pandya's Rohan Group in 2020.

The New Jersey shutdown came after the chain closed locations in Central and South Jersey. Boston Market was earlier evicted from Howell and Toms River locations for failure to pay rent.

The company faces an $11 million suit by food distributor U.S Foods over unpaid bills, according to another industry news site, Restaurant Dive.

Between 2007 and 2013, Boston Market closed 630 of its 1,000 locations without opening a single store, according to the outlet.

Morris County employee repaid

The Labor Department statement said one of the Boston Market employees to raise concerns was Cathy Grimes, who managed 12 workers at a restaurant in East Hanover in Morris County. All went without paychecks, despite "dutifully" going to work every day, the department said.

Grimes praised the state's efforts: "We got all the wages — between us about $15,000. The owner really took notice when the Department of Labor got involved,” she said in the statement.

The locations where the stop-work orders were issued were as followed:

491 Ridge Road, North Arlington

314 Essex St., Lodi

180 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn

321 Broad St., Ridgefield

20 Wyckoff Ave., Waldwick

395 Route 17, Mahwah

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson

275 Livingston St., Northvale

471 Central Ave., East Orange

247 Route 10 East, Succasunna

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover

1160 Route 46, Clifton

1342 Clifton Ave., Clifton

523 Chestnut St., Union

770 Route 33, Hamilton

1729 N. Olden Ave., Ewing Township

300 Route 18, East Brunswick

878 US Route 1 North, Edison

1560 St. Georges Ave., Avenel

4159 Route 9, Howell

1103 Broad St., Shrewsbury

900 Easton Ave. #165, Somerset

514 High St., Mount Holly

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury

301 S. Main Road, Vineland

