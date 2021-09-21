U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.50
    +30.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    +250.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.50
    +105.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.70
    +18.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    +9.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.33 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    +2.73 (+13.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3090
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.36
    -105.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.38
    -49.00 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.17
    +81.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor for the Third Consecutive Year

·3 min read

National life insurance carrier ranked 85th by Boston Business Journal among top charitable companies in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor for the third consecutive year. The Corporate Citizenship Award is given to companies that have donated at least $100,000 to Massachusetts-based charitable organizations in fiscal year 2020. Boston Mutual ranked 85th on the list.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co)
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co)

"We are honored to be recognized among other Massachusetts-based companies that share our passion for giving back."

Canton-based Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company donated more than $257,000 last year to various national and regional organizations, including contributions dedicated to supporting coronavirus relief efforts. The company also offered employees virtual volunteer opportunities to support worthy causes through its Making An Impact program, in lieu of in-person activities due to the pandemic. This year marks the third anniversary of the company's program, which is dedicated to charitable giving.

"We are honored to be recognized for our charitable contributions among other Massachusetts-based companies that share our same passion for giving back, especially over this past year when it is needed more than ever," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Boston Mutual values corporate citizenship very highly, and the events of 2020 further reinforced our commitment to supporting worthy causes and helping those in a time of need. I am proud to see the efforts of our employees highlighted through our Making An Impact program and look forward to continuing to make a difference within the communities in which we serve."

This year's honorees were recently recognized in a virtual celebration at the Boston Business Journal's 16th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 9, 2021. To see the full list of honorees, please visit this link.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. For more on the company's corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contact:
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com
(800) 669-2668 x276

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-mutual-life-insurance-company-recognized-as-a-top-charitable-contributor-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301380454.html

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1%

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Evergrande’s potential debt blowup is ‘not a contagion’ event for the stock market, says the man who said the firm was insolvent 10 years ago

    Citron Research founder Andrew Left feels a modicum of vindication on Monday, as China's Evergrande looked to be on the brink of collapse, sending shock waves through financial markets.