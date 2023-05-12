U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$11.9m (up 25% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: CA$6.67m (down 48% from 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 56%.

  • EPS: CA$0.31 (down from CA$0.60 in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are up 6.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

