BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND AND BOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC. TO ANNOUNCE 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 10TH

·1 min read

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") announced today that they will issue 2022 third quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of November 10, 2022.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the third quarter which ended on September 30, 2022. The call will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll-free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

                       1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until December 10, 2022 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

                       1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010
               and enter the access code: 9355 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002.  Including the September 2022 distribution which is payable on October 31, 2022, the Fund will have paid out 237 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $387.2 million or $24.36 per Unit.  The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 383 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand.  The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 58 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964.  Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery.  BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trade-marks and unregistered Canadian trade-marks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trade-marks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c7455.html

