Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2021 First Quarter Results on May 12th

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2021 first quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of May 12, 2021.
The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the first quarter which ended on March 31, 2021. The call will take place on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).
To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:
1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340
A replay will be available until June 12, 2021 on the Fund's website or by dialing:
1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010
and enter the access code: 6481 followed by # sign.
ABOUT US
The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the March 2021 distribution which was paid on April 30, 2021, the Fund has paid out 219 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $355.4 million or $22.88 per Unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 387 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.
BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from Coast to Coast to Coast for over 56 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with full menu take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.
The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.
® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trade-marks and unregistered Canadian trade-marks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trade-marks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.
