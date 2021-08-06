U.S. markets closed

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 13th

·1 min read
In this article:
The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2021 second quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of August 13, 2021.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the second quarter which ended on June 30, 2021. The call will take place on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll-free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until September 13, 2021 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010
and enter the access code: 7082 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the June 2021 distribution which was paid on July 30, 2021, the Fund has paid out 222 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $359.6 million or $23.08 per Unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 387 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for over 56 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

