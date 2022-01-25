U.S. markets closed

BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND AND BOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC.- TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 9TH

  • BPZZF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") announced today that they will issue 2021 fourth quarter and annual results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of February 9, 2022.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year which ended on December 31, 2021. The call will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until March 9, 2022 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010
 and enter the access code: 8275 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the December 2021 distribution which is payable on January 31, 2022, the Fund will have paid out 228 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $369.7 million or $23.55 per Unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 383 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 58 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c3028.html

