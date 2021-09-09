Company leaders will present long-range strategy and financial goals in addition to market overviews and pipeline updates

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT. Company leaders will also provide business unit market overviews, pipeline updates and spotlight key products from the company's Cardiovascular, MedSurg and Rhythm and Neuro segments.

The meeting will be held in hybrid format, live in Boston as well as a simultaneous webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the live meeting or webcast by visiting the events and presentations section on the company's investor website at http://investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online for approximately one year following the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media: Investors: Kate Haranis Lauren Tengler 508-683-6585 (office) 508-683-4479 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Kate.Haranis@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-2021-investor-day-meeting-301372620.html

