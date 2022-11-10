U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Boston University Re-Launches Sexual Health Vending Machines

·2 min read

BU Students For Reproductive Freedom and TBD Health Partner on Launch

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston University (BU) student group 'Students for Reproductive Freedom' (SRF) re-launched its sexual health vending machines at the George Sherman Student Union on the BU campus recently. Over 150 students attended the launch, which was kicked-off by Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, along with SRF President Dillon Tedesco.

BU Re-Launches Sexual Health Vending Machines: Students For Reproductive Freedom and TBD Health Partner on Launch

Through SRF's leadership, the sexual health vending machines launched this spring, and provided critical access to emergency contraption for BU students. The re-launch will now provide access to 24/7 Ella® prescriptions along with at-home STI Kits among other resources through a partnership with TBD Health.

Congresswoman Pressley applauded the students' effort to reclaim their body autonomy and SRF's activism on the BU campus to provide students with easy access to contraception and sexually transmitted disease (STI) testing options. The Congresswoman made particular reference to the recent Dobbs (2022) decision by the US Supreme Court, and Congress' fight to codify sexual health rights for all citizens.

Stephanie Estey, Co-Founder and co-CEO of TBD Health addressed the importance of access: "We are proud to partner with SRF to help bring accessible STI care to campus - and we admire SRF's leadership in paving the way for best-in-class sexual health care."

TBD Health is a hybrid sexual health company that offers emergency contraception and at-home STI testing backed by access to clinical expertise, on-line learning resources, and a community of peers. TBD Health's self-help services provide safe, secure and private access to care that minimizes the stigma of sexual health while improving the students' education about their own sexual health.

TBD Health has received overwhelming interest in its services since the partnership launched and is working to launch similar services at campuses across the United States. Kits and contraception can be mailed to any state in the US with clinicians licensed to extend care via telehealth in all states except for New York. Through its Care Hub in Las Vegas, NV, TBD Health also cares for patients in a face-to-face setting with plans to expand its Care Hubs further.

For additional information, contact: Mike Bellissimo at 650-454-0252 or mike@tbd.health.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-university-re-launches-sexual-health-vending-machines-301674242.html

SOURCE TBD Health

