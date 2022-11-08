U.S. markets closed

BOSTWICK-BRAUN GROWS INDUSTRIAL DIVISION WITH KEY ACQUISITION

·3 min read

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Christie, Chief Executive Officer of The Bostwick-Braun Company, today announced the acquisition of Mill Supplies, Inc. (MSI) by the company's Industrial Business Division.

Operating out of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, MSI is a contractor and industrial supply company that has supported the OEM, construction, and metalworking industries in Indiana and Ohio for over 60 years.

MSI is a leading regional distributor of power tools, abrasives, cleanroom, MRO, and safety products and has earned a loyal following among OEMs and contractors. MSI also has developed an excellent reputation with the industry's leading suppliers and has been an active member of Affiliated Distributors (AD) for over 25 years.

"We are executing our strategy to be the premier full-line industrial distributor in the Midwest," said Christie. "We seek to partner with excellent companies such as Mill Supplies. MSI is passionate about exceeding the expectations of its customers and values the employees and culture that have been the company's foundation." Christie added, "Bostwick-Braun is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company, and we believe MSI shares many of the same values that we hold important as an ESOP."

Andy and Karen Beckstein, who owned and operated MSI for the past 28 years, will continue with the company in key management roles. Andy will serve as MSI's General Manager, leading the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis locations, and Karen will focus on supply chain and supplier development.

Former owner Andy Beckstein said, "Karen and I are excited to announce the acquisition of our company, Mill Supplies, Inc., by the Bostwick-Braun company. We feel it is the best possible succession plan for our employees and business. Our employees are our success story; offering them employee ownership with Bostwick- Braun is exciting and fulfilling. The partnership with Bostwick-Braun makes us both stronger, better, and poised for future success."

Christie added, "MSI has built a successful business over the past 63 years that values building meaningful relationships with their suppliers and customers and providing exceptional service and value to be an indispensable partner. We look forward to bringing together the resources and expertise of both companies. The addition of MSI to our industrial group of companies will enable us to continue to grow our footprint, deliver technical solutions to solve customers' challenges, and offer tailored, value-added solutions to help our customer's businesses grow profitably."

About The Bostwick-Braun Company

The Bostwick-Braun Company is an independent wholesale and industrial distributor serving the Midwest for 167 years. The Industrial Division of Bostwick-Braun is a leading supplier in the OEM, Construction, and Metalworking industries. We supply companies with power tools, fastening systems, abrasives, cutting tools, fluids, MRO, and an extensive offering of safety products. Our companies carry an extensive inventory and believe in having the right products available for our customers. Our focus is to tailor value-added programs and solutions specific to the needs of our customers to reduce costs while improving productivity and quality,

The Bostwick-Braun Industrial Division's family of companies includes Columbus Fasteners, Complete Fastening Systems, EBN Industrial Supply, Hi-Tech Tools, JMC Sales & Engineering, Wayne Fasteners, and Mill Supplies, Inc.

The Bostwick-Braun Company is a wholesale distributor of hardware and industrial supplies and one of the Midwest's largest and oldest. For more than 160 years, we have assisted stores with their supply needs and provided them with business services and guidance to ensure their longevity. We also supply companies with MRO products, fasteners, cutting tools, and value-add solutions that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

Our Industrial Business Division's roster includes Columbus Fasteners, Complete Fastening Systems, EBN Industrial Supply, Hi-Tech Tools, JMC Sales & Engineering, Mill Supplies, Inc., and Wayne Fasteners. With 14 locations, the division serves the manufacturing, construction, and metalworking industries in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

Contact:
The Bostwick-Braun Company
Brad Rosenthal
VP Marketing and eCommerce
brosenthal@bostwick-braun.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bostwick-braun-grows-industrial-division-with-key-acquisition-301672301.html

SOURCE BOSTWICK-BRAUN

