Bot Market to grow by CAGR of 25.67% due to Cost Benefits of Bot Services | [24]7.ai Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Bot Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Bot Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The bot market has the potential to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing and impeding market growth.

Download FREE sample report and get more information on the bot market drivers and challenges

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. [24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB are some of the major market participants. The cost benefits of bot services, the need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem, and the transformation of the ICT infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as data privacy and security risks may threaten the growth of the market.

Bot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Service

  • Geography

Bot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the bot market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Bot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bot market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bot market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bot market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bot market vendors

Related Reports:
Game Development Software Market -The game development software market has the potential to grow by USD 47.50 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. Download a free sample report now!

Bill Splitting Apps Market -The bill-splitting apps market has the potential to grow by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%. Download a free sample report now!

Bot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.67%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

[24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Sample now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of bot market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

