Bot Services Market Worth $6.7 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report 'Bot Services Market by Service Type (Platform & Framework), Mode of Channel (Social Media, Website), Interaction Type, Business Function (Sales & Marketing, IT, HR), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027,' published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bot Services Market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during the forecast period. Various factors such as customer service automation during and post COVID-19 pandemic coupled with rise in the need for real-time customer support at a lower operational cost are expected to drive the adoption of bot services in the market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Bot Services Market'
311 – Tables
63 – Figures
335 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54449873

According to Microsoft, Azure Bot Service provides an integrated development environment for bot building. Its integration with Power Virtual Agents, a fully hosted low-code platform, enables developers of all technical abilities to build conversational AI bots without the need for any further coding. The integration of Azure Bot Service and Power Virtual Agents enables a multidisciplinary team with a range of expertise and abilities to build bots inside a single software as a service (SaaS) solution.

Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The segmentation of the Bot Services Market by vertical includes BFSI, retail & eCommerce, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, IT & telecom, government, and others (automotive, utilities, education and real estate). The healthcare industry is developing rapidly due to many major technological advancements to enhance the overall patient's experience. Hospitals and other health institutions are increasingly adopting bot services to improve the overall experience of patients, doctors, and other staff. Additionally, bot services can enhance patient experience and build patient loyalty, while improving organizational efficiency. Moreover, bots, also known as virtual health assistants, notify patients about their medication plan, address concerns, deliver diagnosis reports, educate them regarding certain diseases, motivate them to exercise, and personalize user experience.

Large Enterprises segment to register for the higher market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the Bot Services Market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Currently, the market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Large enterprises have a large customer base that is to be managed via collaborative work teams to enhance customer experience. Bots can handle a large number of queries in multiple formats and languages and provide self-support services to customers and help them get whatever information they seek, thus enhancing customer service.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=54449873

Asia Pacific to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Bot Services Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is growing at a good pace because of the major multinational players coming over and a lot of new entrepreneur setups are adopting cloud-based bot services, as these services help improve their operational efficiency, streamline their operations, and enhance the prevailing customer experience. China, Japan, and India are displaying ample growth opportunities in the Bot Services Market.

Key Market Players

Some major players in the Bot Services Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), eGain (US), Baidu (China), Inbenta (US), Alvaria (US), SAP (Germany), CM.com (Netherlands), Creative Virtual (UK), Kore.ai (US), [24]7.ai (US), Gupshup (US), Rasa (US), Pandorabots (US), Botego (US), Chatfuel (US), Pypestream (US), Avaamo (US), Webio (Ireland), ServisBOT (US), Morph.ai (India), Cognigy (Germany), Enterprise Bot (Switzerland), Engati (US), and Haptik (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Chatbot Market by Component, Type (Rule Based & AI Based), Application (Customer Service, Customer Engagement & Retention), Channel Integration, Business Function (ITSM, Finance), Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)

Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Type (Statistical, Hybrid), Application (Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk & Threat Detection), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bot-services-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bot-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bot-services-market-worth-6-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301579553.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

