Botanic Wellness Brand Blendily Invites Customers In-Store for Mask & Sip Service

·2 min read

Blendily's Mask & Sip service is an affordable and approachable pamper experience with a short time commitment.

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 2-year hiatus due to precautions taken for COVID-19, Blendily reintroduces Mask & Sip, a unique facial pampering experience available as an in-store service.

Sip a botanical beverage while you mask at Blendily.
Sip a botanical beverage while you mask at Blendily.

Choose one of Blendily's facial masks which the staff will blend for you. A spa headband and facial brush is provided for self-application. With the mask applied, enjoy a botanical beverage such as tea or lemonade. After washing off the facial mask, explore the variety of Blendily's skincare products for aftercare.

Spa pamper treatments can be pricey and lengthy, and can be intimidating for those disinclined by both the pricing and complexity. In addition, spas often have age restrictions, excluding growing adolescents from participating. Unlike spa treatments that often require scheduling ahead of time, Blendily's Mask & Sip service is available on a walk-in basis, though calling ahead for parties of 3 or more is encouraged.

The Mask & Sip service costs $22 and typically lasts 40 minutes. It is available at Blendily's Portland & Seattle locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome customers back into our stores for this experience! Mother and daughter outings, bestie catch-ups, birthday celebrations; what a treat for us to be host to fun and happy gatherings."  -  Blendily Founder Ivy Chuang.

View our current mask & beverage options online at: https://www.blendily.com/pages/mask-sip

Address:                     2206 NW Market St. Seattle WA 98107   
                                      1532 NE Albera St. Portland OR 97211
Store Hours:              Open Wed-Sun 11-6pm except Holidays

About Blendily: Blendily operates botanic kitchens where bioregional medicinal plants are blended with exotic botanicals to create a spectrum of cosmetic grooming products for selfcare head-to-toe. Blendily's botanic kitchens operate just like 'farm-to-table' restaurants, taking inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and seasonal offerings. Blendily is a Taiwanese-American woman owned business.

PR Contact:
Ivy Chuang
354560@email4pr.com 
(206)488-6481

Enjoy a Facial Mask with a friend at Blendily.
Enjoy a Facial Mask with a friend at Blendily.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botanic-wellness-brand-blendily-invites-customers-in-store-for-mask--sip-service-301757513.html

SOURCE Blendily

