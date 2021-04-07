Botanical Extracts Market to Grow Over $ 2 Billion During | 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The botanical extracts market is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the botanical extracts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics.
The botanical extracts market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing application of botanical extracts in the beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical extracts market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The botanical extracts market covers the following areas:
Botanical Extracts Market Sizing
Botanical Extracts Market Forecast
Botanical Extracts Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
BI Nutraceuticals
Dohler GmbH
International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Kerry Group Plc
MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG
Prinova Group LLC
PT Indesso Aroma
Synergy Flavors Inc.
Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
F and B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
