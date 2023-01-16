U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    -0.98 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5830
    +0.7490 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,247.29
    +415.52 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.01
    +51.94 (+11.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Botanical Infused Drinks Market Size worth US$ 608 Million by 2033 at of CAGR 6.4%: Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Consumers’ shift towards sugar-free and low calorie beverages to positively impact growth for botanical infused drinks market, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global botanical infused drinks market is estimated at US$ 328.4 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Consumption of infused beverages across the globe can be traced back to antiquity. The medicinal power of botanicals is mainly responsible for pioneering the functional beverage market. This makes them an ideal ingredient for manufacturing infused drinks thereby boosting the market growth. Botanicals and beverages have been in close association for ages; however, botanical infused drinks have gained wide acceptance from the millennial population owing to the changing consumer tastes and demand for increased benefits, product transparency from the beverage industry.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6874

Amongst all factors favouring the sales of botanical infused beverages, exorbitant rates of the ingredients used during the manufacturing process can be a concern for the market growth. Fact.MR suggests that manufacturing affordable infused drinks and expanding their product line according to shifting trends will enable market leaders as well as emerging players to stand out in the competitive beverage industry. Manufacturers incorporating various natural ingredients with an aim to bring the best of nature to everybody’s day-to-day life will ramp up the consumption of botanical infused beverages during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global botanical infused drinks market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% and be valued at US$ 608 million by 2033.

  • The market witnessed 5.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

  • Under source segment, fruits dominate the market with 39% market share in 2022.

  • Europe dominated the market with 32% market share in 2022.

  • Based on region, botanical infused drinks are expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.1%, respectively, in Oceania and North America

“Rising incidence of chronic diseases will intensify the global botanical infused drinks market in coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Botanical infused drinks Industry Research

  • By Source :

    • Roots

    • Flowers

    • Fruits

    • Herbs

    • Leaves

    • Seeds

  • By Drink Type :

    • Alcoholic

    • Non-Alcoholic

  • By Packaging Type :

    • Cans

    • Bottles

    • Jars

    • Others

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Offline

      • Modern Trade

      • Specialty Stores

      • Departmental Stores

      • HoReCa

    • Online

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & ASEAN

    • Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6874

Market Development

The growing popularity of botanical infused drinks have influenced the mindful intensions of many leading players such as Britvic Plc, Fever Tree, Fentimans Ltd etc. to craft botanical blends into infusions in their beverages portfolio. Manufacturer focus on re-evaluating and redefining their values and ideals in their production units in order to keep up with the growing millennial shift toward brands that embrace purpose and sustainability. Furthermore, adoption of inorganic market play approaches such partnerships, collaborations, mergers etc. will give the players an opportunity to expand their market presence on a global level.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are continuously altering their business strategies to address multiple challenges faced by them and to compete in the dynamic beverage industry. Adoption of inorganic tactics like mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players will open a plethora of opportunities for dominant as well as emerging players. In addition, investing in R&D for producing new botanical infused drinks that are sourced from multiple botanicals which can address the growing chronic conditions among the population will increase the profitability of the market players.

  • In 2019, Britvic Plc launched infusions of cucumber, lime and mint in their water brand Aqua Libra thereby gaining a prominent position in the Europe market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Britvic Plc

  • Bumblezest

  • Cotswolds Distillery

  • CQ Infused Beverages Ltd

  • Fever Tree

  • Irish Distillers International Ltd

  • Kolibri Drinks

  • Powerhouse Beverage Co.

  • Sacred Spirits

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6874

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global botanical infused drinks, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (roots, flowers, fruits, herbs, leaves, seed), drink type (alcoholic, non-alcoholic), packaging type (cans, bottles, jars, others), sales channel (offline sales, online sales) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Vegan Beauty Products Market: The vegan beauty products market witnessed growth at a CAGR of over 4% in the period 2013-2017. The ever-growing popularity of veganism in the beauty & personal care space is one of the chief factors propelling growth of vegan beauty products market.

Skin Boosters Market: The global skin boosters market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 1.03 Bn in 2022, projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.26%. The increasing demand for aesthetic products by men and women is expected to be the key factor driving the market in the forecast period.

Sun-Care Wipes Market: In its latest study on sun-care wipes, Fact.MR estimates moderate rise in growth of sales for product owing to various regulations that has hindered its growth in past half decade.

Sun Protection Spray Market: According to the latest research by Fact MR., sun protection spray market is set to register growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 8%. Demand for the Sun Protection Spray will witness growth attributed to harmful effect of sun-rays on human skin and rising consumer concern for skin protection

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market: The global cannabis infused drinks market has reached a valuation of US$ 400 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to race ahead and end up at US$ 8.7 billion by 2032-end.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Houston maintains No. 1 spot, but rest of USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll gets new look

    Houston maintains its position at the top of the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball during a week that saw a majority of the Top 25 lose.

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchased

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Microsoft is offering workers unlimited time off - but not everyone is happy

    ‘There’s no protection for the employee,’ warns one member of staff

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • Evergrande Says PwC Resigns After 2021 Audit Disagreements

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said PwC resigned as its auditor on Monday, adding to the pressure on the developer at the epicenter of China’s property crisis.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingEvergrande’s board recommende

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Mar

  • Key Apple Partners Plan Expansion in Southeast Asia in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partners Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. included Southeast Asia in their expansion plans for 2023, in a sign major global contract electronics manufacturers will continue to add production capacity outside China to mitigate geopolitical and economic risks. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataTh

  • Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic competitors on electric vehicles (EVs) - most notably BYD, which sold 40,046 EVs between Jan. 1-8 compared to Volkswagen passenger brand's 1,962, according to Chinese brokerage CMBI. "We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable.

  • European gas prices slump to 16-month low

    Natural gas prices in Europe have slumped to a 16-month low as full stockpiles in China forced buyers to send supplies to the continent.