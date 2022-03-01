Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market to Grow by USD 15.89 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is expected to grow by USD 15.89 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market report covers the following areas:

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in government initiatives is driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. Herbal medicines are getting significant attention from global healthcare systems. Governments across various countries have made substantial research investments in herbal medicines. Such initiatives will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The low acceptance among physicians is challenging the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. For instance, many physicians warn diabetic patients against taking herbal medicines, as there is no proper regulatory mechanism. Such issues may hamper the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into plant derived drugs and botanical drugs. The plant-derived drugs segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for effective drugs for the treatment of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes has fueled the demand for plant-derived drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest Of World (ROW). Asia will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market, including Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH, and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. among others.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors

Botanical And Plant-Derived Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Plant derived drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Botanical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Novartis AG

Pierre Fabre SA

Sanofi SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

