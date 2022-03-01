U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,851.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,200.00
    -28.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.50
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +0.79 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.80
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1320
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,232.38
    +5,442.86 (+14.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.49
    +111.75 (+12.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,935.01
    +408.19 (+1.54%)
     

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market to Grow by USD 15.89 bn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is expected to grow by USD 15.89 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights related to the market, Request a Free Sample Report.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market report covers the following areas:

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in government initiatives is driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. Herbal medicines are getting significant attention from global healthcare systems. Governments across various countries have made substantial research investments in herbal medicines. Such initiatives will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The low acceptance among physicians is challenging the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. For instance, many physicians warn diabetic patients against taking herbal medicines, as there is no proper regulatory mechanism. Such issues may hamper the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into plant derived drugs and botanical drugs. The plant-derived drugs segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for effective drugs for the treatment of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes has fueled the demand for plant-derived drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest Of World (ROW). Asia will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market, including Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH, and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors

Related Reports:

New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Botanical And Plant-Derived Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.02

Regional analysis

Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Plant derived drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Botanical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pierre Fabre SA

  • Sanofi SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botanical-and-plant-derived-drugs-market-to-grow-by-usd-15-89-bn--technavio-301490817.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies sent out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe VanEck Russia ET

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.