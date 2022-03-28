U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,549.72
    +6.66 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,744.91
    -116.33 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,264.13
    +94.83 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.15
    -11.84 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.00
    -8.90 (-7.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    -16.30 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4240
    -0.0680 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0103 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5450
    +1.4850 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,618.23
    +2,956.61 (+6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.76
    +19.74 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.21
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Botanical Supplements Market to Be Worth US$ 116.7 Billion By The Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Unique Formulations and Functional Properties Of Botanical Supplements Driving Sales By 7.7% CAGR

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Botanical Supplements Market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.7% and top a valuation of US$ 116.7 Bn by 2032. Believed to have healing properties, botanical supplements have been used for many centuries. These are basically ingredients derived from plants and their different parts such as roots, extract oils, berries, seeds, or flowers.

Botanical Supplements Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 55.6 Bn

Botanical Supplements Market Forecast Value in 2032

US$ 116.7 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032)

~7.7% CAGR

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021A)

44.2%


Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights At
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14424

Medicinal purposes of botanical supplements derived from ginkgo helps improving memory. Likewise, Echinacea helps in cold prevention. Plants have been used for thousands of years for medicinal purposes. Botanical supplements, also known as phytomedicines, comes from different leaves, herbs, fruits, or roots, which are loaded with nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and all natural goodness enriched compounds.

All botanical supplements are valued highly for tremendous healing benefits with no side effects, being well tolerated by people allergic to prescription drugs components.

Botanical supplements can boost the immunity without causing any side effect and are proven effective in symptomatic relief related to allergies. Also, a key advantage of the product is its affordability, considering that these supplements are pocket-friendly, and available without an extra cost to prescription.

Blending is becoming a trend these days for manufacturers of botanical supplements to offer more varieties of products. Consumers on the other hand are leaning towards clean labeled products which can offer more functional attributes towards health.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14424

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 55.6 Bn

Market Forecast Value in 2032

US$ 116.7 Bn

Global Growth Rate

~7.7% CAGR

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

MT for Volume and US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa, and others

Key Market Segments Covered

Source, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Regions

Key Companies Profiled

• Glanbia plc
• BASF SE
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Naturex SA (Givaudan)
• Amway Corporation
• The Bountiful Company (Nestlé)
• Now Foods
• Dabur India Limited
• Himalaya Wellness Company
• Others

Pricing

Available upon Request

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The botanical supplements market is worth of US$ 55.6 Bn sales in 2022.

  • The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2032.

  • Demand for botanical supplements demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.3% in 2022.

  • Glanbia plc, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Amway Corporation, and Naturex SA are expected to be the top players in the industry.

  • Botanical supplements sourced from vegetables and fruits are often sold in powdered form. Besides this, surge in their online availability will aid overall market growth.

  • Sports nutrition is expected to remain the leading category in terms of application within the market.

“Besides focus on a healthy lifestyle, consumers’ inclination for clean label supplements has been aiding the botanical supplements market growth. The trend will continue as more manufacturers launch unique combination of botanical supplements to offer improved functionality and strengthen their global footprint,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14424

Competitive Landscape

Key botanical supplements brands are focusing on sustainable product developments across food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industry, while extending the product portfolio with extensive research procedures and several modifications, as consumer focus is shifting from improved nutritional profile of the product to increased sustainability and cleaner label items.

  • On 30th April 2021, Nestlé announced to acquire The Bountiful Company core brands, to expand health and nutrition portfolio while entering into an US$ 5.75 Bn agreement. The acquisition includes high-growth brands of The Bountiful Company - Solgar®, Nature's Bounty®, Puritan’s Pride®, and Osteo Bi-Flex® along with its US private label business. All brands will be incorporated into Nestlé Health Science product portfolio, to create a global leader in nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals.

  • Prorganiq, a natural herbal and botanical brand, has launched a new premium herbal supplements range on 27th January 2021 to ensure consumers with the wholesome goodness of herbs contained products manufactured in FSSAI registered and GMP approved facilities. The new potent and pure Prorganiq herbal supplements focuses on empowering overall health precisely and helping to build better body through all-natural means with herbs and medicinal ingredients.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Ready to Use Supplementary Food Market - As per WFP and UNICEF estimations 51 million children under-five suffer from acute malnutrition globally. Malnutrition contributes to one million children mortality annually. Deficiency and access to essential nutrition required for growth is one of the major cause of malnutrition.

Glucosamine Supplement Market - In recent years, sales of dietary supplements have been on significant rise, propelled by aging population and heightened interest in preventive healthcare.

Vinpocetine Supplements Market - In recent years, consumer behavior towards health and wellness are consistently changing. As new trends emerge and exposure to information regarding various ailments and illnesses is rapidly increasing, companies operating in nutraceutical industry, are looking beyond their immediate competitors and product categories.

Carnitine Supplements Market - Carnitine is an amino acid derivative and is generally used as a supplement. The main role of carnitine is to transport the fatty acids into the mitochondria and the fatty acid is further metabolized to produce energy.

Andro Supplements Market - Andro supplements are dietary supplements containing a steroid hormone. Andro supplements are a type of pro-hormone, an anabolic agent that transforms into testosterone through the two-step process and releases into the bloodstream.

Liver Health Supplements Market - Liver is the largest internal organ in the body and it works as a garbage collector. In other words, it collects all the toxins present in the body and break them down in order to release them out of the body.

ACF Supplements Market - ACF Supplements stands for the animal component free supplement, also termed as an animal-derived component free supplement. ACF supplements that are chemically defined are added to the protein-free cell culture media to accelerate cell growth.

Natural Colostrum Supplements Market - Consumers’ knowledge about the importance of various nutrients for the ensuring healthy growth of body is increasing, giving rise to the demand for dietary supplements.

DHA Oil Supplement Market - Docosahexaenoic acid or DHA, is a type of omega-3 fat. DHA oil is sourced from various fish such as salmon, tuna, crab, trout and tuna etc. DHA oil supplement is widely used in food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industry.

Green Tea Supplements Market - Green tea is the most commonly consumed tea all around the globe. Like green tea, Green Tea Supplements is also a great source of antioxidants.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/botanical-supplements-market


Recommended Stories

  • The #1 Worst Eating Habit for Dementia, Suggests New Study

    While there are certainly plenty of reasons to take vitamin C every day and vitamin D definitely does some amazing things for your body, there's now a very good reason to add vitamin B9 (folate) to the list of vitamins to make sure that you're consuming on a regular basis.That's because research recently published in the Evidence Based Mental Health journal has shown that not ensuring that you're getting enough vitamin B9 could be an eating habit that's connected to developing dementia.While loo

  • How to Make Lemon Water at Home, Plus 4 Health Benefits

    Lemon water is healthy, refreshing and easy as heck to make. There are just a couple of key things to keep in mind when making yourself a glass, but don’t worry, after your first sip, you’ll be hooked, and...

  • World Leaders Need to Commit to Improving Nutrition Education to Deliver a Brighter Future

    Words by John Agwunobi

  • If You Wake Up Often at Night, You Could Be Lacking This Nutrient

    Few things are more frustrating than being robbed of a good night's sleep. For most people, avoiding certain foods and drinks near bedtime, such as caffeinated beverages or alcohol, can be the key to securing a solid session of peaceful slumber. But according to doctors, there might actually be one nutrient missing from your diet that could be forcing you to wake up more often at night. Read on to see what your body could be telling you.RELATED: If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Th

  • The Surprising Effect of Eating Chocolate, New Study Suggests

    You may think of chocolate as an "unhealthy" food, but dark chocolate can actually have benefits for everything from your mood to your skin.While eating a bar of caramel-filled milk chocolate every day is probably not the most nutritious choice, having a couple of squares of dark chocolate can be just what the doctor ordered, as it were.Now, a new study finds that supplementing people's diets with cocoa extract is linked with a lower risk of dying from heart disease.In the study, published earli

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The news comes as Altria Group was hit with a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets. Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmart markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleEl Sal

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as

  • TPG net income rises

    TPG Inc. said Monday its fourth-quarter pro forma GAAP earnings rose to $76.15 million, or 25 cents a share, from $74.4 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected TPG to earn 41 cents a share, according to a FactSet survey. Total fourth-quarter revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.55 billion. Adjusted fee related revenue rose to $239 million from $199 million. Net income attributable to controlling interests fell to $325.86 million from $608.16 million. Total asset

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Axsome Acquires Sleep Disorder Drug From Jazz Pharma, Expanding Its Neuroscience Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) has agreed to acquire Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Jazz will receive from Axsome a total upfront payment of $53 million. Axsome expects to finance the transaction via its existing 0 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital Inc. Sunosi is dual-acting dopamine, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) due to narcolepsy o

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Strategists Say Equities Can Weather Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As a global bond selloff gathers pace, equity strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to JPMorgan Chase & Co. reassured stock investors that there’s no need to fret about U.S. treasury yield curve’s inversion just yet.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBi

  • Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Gets $71M Equipment Financing From NYDIG

    The financing is backed by 19,800 Bitmain S19j Pro miners that have hashrate of about 1.98 exahash per second.

  • XPeng’s Delivery Forecast Missed Estimates. The Stock Is Up Anyway.

    Chinese EV maker XPeng reported better than expected fourth quarter sales and earnings Monday morning. Delivery guidance for the first quarter looks light. Investors don't appear worried though.

  • Bonds take a fresh beating, yen slides to lowest since 2015

    Mounting fears over rising inflation and interest rates sent U.S. and European bond yields to new highs on Monday, while the yen was set for its biggest daily fall since 2020 as Japan's central bank stood in the way of higher yields. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, Dutch and Belgian two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs. As the Bank of Japan reinforced its super-loose monetary policy by offering to buy as many bonds as needed to keep 10-year yields under 0.25%, the yen weakened more than 1.5% against the dollar.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • Here's How Goldman Sachs Views Microchip, AMD

    Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) to Neutral from Buy with a $79 price target (2.4% upside). He sees supply tightness across its MCU, analog, and FPGA franchises to support sequential revenue growth through 2022. Hari thinks customer bookings could moderate, notably if the evolving macro backdrop led to more muted consumer spending and industrial activity. Hari maintained a Buy on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), with a price target of

  • Bitfarms Reports Q4 Revenue Growth of 33% to $60M, Along With Margin Expansion

    The miner booked almost half of its annual profits in the last quarter of 2021.