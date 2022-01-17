Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) surges 33% this week, taking five-year gains to 71%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the Botanix Pharmaceuticals share price has climbed 71% in five years, easily topping the market return of 30% (ignoring dividends).

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Botanix Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Botanix Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 44% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 11%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, Botanix Pharmaceuticals shareholders lost 43%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

